Backbone Coalition Expands to 30 Members as Visa Joins Coalition

The payments technology leader brings data-driven insights, expanding Backbone's ability to equip credit unions for the future

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backbone — a nationwide coalition aimed at highlighting credit unions' essential role in empowering people and serving communities — has reached a landmark milestone: 30 members. The coalition's newest addition is Visa, the global payments technology company, whose entry marks a significant expansion of Backbone's reach and resources.

Backbone coalition logo with arrow pointing left

"When we launched Backbone, we believed credit unions were stronger together. Reaching 30 members proves it," said Tansley Stearns, president and ceo of orsa credit union and Backbone coalition leader. "The latest additions to our coalition, Visa and Red Rocks Credit Union, are another sign of the momentum we have built, and their deep understanding of what the next generation of members wants and needs will help credit unions show up even more powerfully for the people who count on us every day."

Visa brings to the coalition a wealth of data, research, and financial expertise to help credit unions better understand and serve the next generation of members. Among its contributions is Unlocking Gen Z: Strategies for Credit Unions, a comprehensive report examining what makes Gen Z unique and how credit unions can position themselves to win this critical and growing segment. The report finds that Gen Z's top financial goals are financial freedom, financial confidence, and homeownership. Strikingly, 38 percent of surveyed Gen Z credit union and community bank members already own their home, challenging common assumptions about this generation's financial standing.

For credit unions, the Gen Z opportunity is immense. The generation numbers 69.3 million in the United States alone and wields nearly $10 trillion in global spending power today, a figure projected to reach $12 trillion by 2030. Visa's research underscores that while Gen Z is digitally native and financially ambitious, a significant portion remains uncertain about how to build credit and lacks confidence in their finances, gaps that credit unions are uniquely positioned to fill.

Visa and Red Rocks Credit Union are just the latest members to join Backbone and the coalition's recent expansion marks a new season for credit unions that strive to meet the evolving needs of people across the country. The expanding Backbone coalition participates in monthly virtual sessions and has two annual in-person convenings, bringing in perspectives from outside the credit union industry to strengthen how the movement connects with today's consumers. Recent speakers have included Alex Kantrowitz, who shared insights on the evolving media landscape and the shift from traffic to audience, and Anne Sage, who will speak to the power of storytelling and connection in reaching modern consumers.

About Backbone:

Backbone is a coalition that unites credit unions nationwide to champion everyday Americans by providing financial options that put people and communities first. Through education and storytelling, the coalition aims to increase understanding of credit unions' purpose, services, and benefits. To learn more, visit backbone.us.

The expanding Backbone coalition participates in monthly virtual sessions and has two annual in-person convenings, bringing in perspectives from outside the credit union industry to strengthen how the movement connects with today's consumers. Recent speakers have included Alex Kantrowitz, who shared insights on the evolving media landscape and the shift from traffic to audience, and Anne Sage, who will speak to the power of storytelling and connection in reaching modern consumers.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Backbone