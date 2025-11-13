BackBox CEO Rekha Shenoy Named 2025 Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Leader of the Year

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox, a leading provider of network cyber resilience solutions, proudly announces that CEO Rekha Shenoy has been named a 2025 Cyber Leader of the Year by Enterprise Security Tech.

The Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Leader of the Year Award recognizes executives shaping the future of cybersecurity through innovation, industry influence, and a commitment to strengthening trust across the global security community. The 2025 honorees represent the forefront of modern cyber leadership —where technology, business strategy, and human impact intersect.

The award reads:

"Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox, has redefined how enterprises approach network cyber resilience. With a distinguished background that includes leadership roles at Tripwire, Belden, and BMC Software, Shenoy has championed automation as the foundation of modern cybersecurity — addressing one of the industry's most persistent challenges: overreliance on manual remediation.

Under her guidance, BackBox has achieved record-breaking growth and launched groundbreaking advancements in network automation and resilience. With more than 25 years of experience driving innovation and leading transformative initiatives, she continues to inspire the next generation of cybersecurity executives."

"I am deeply honored by this recognition from Enterprise Security Tech, but it is a testament to the entire BackBox team and the foundational work we do," said Shenoy. "Cyber resilience is no longer optional — it is a critical requirement for every enterprise. This award affirms our mission to eliminate overreliance on manual processes and deliver the network automation necessary to build a more secure, continuously resilient future for our customers."

Thanks to her inspiring leadership, BackBox has achieved remarkable growth and introduced the innovative Network Cyber Resilience Platform. This advanced solution automates critical network operations, significantly reducing vulnerabilities and boosting organizational efficiency. Her guidance has also led BackBox to secure a prestigious position on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, and the journey of global expansion continues.

In addition to her business accomplishments, Shenoy is a strong supporter of women in cybersecurity and frequently appears in top IT, security, and trade publications, including Help Net Security , Cyber Defense Magazine, and Industrial Equipment News .

About BackBox

More than 500 enterprises worldwide trust BackBox as their network cyber resilience platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures that automations deliver consistent, reliable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com.

