BackBox Named a Leader, High Performer, and Highest User Adoption in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Report for Network Automation Tools

Verified customer reviews place BackBox among the top network automation platforms, with category-leading marks for satisfaction, ease of doing business, and product direction.

DALLAS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader, High Performer, and Highest User Adoption in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Report for Network Automation Tools. The recognition, based entirely on verified reviews from IT teams using the platform, continues with a consistent record of top-tier placement across consecutive G2 reports.

G2 ranks products by customer satisfaction and market presence, placing the highest-rated and most widely adopted solutions in the Leader quadrant. BackBox earned its position through verified user feedback across the criteria that matter most to network and security teams.

In the Summer 2026 report, BackBox earned standout scores from verified reviewers, including:

97%: Product Going in the Right Direction

96%: Ease of Doing Business With

94%: Quality of Support

94%: Ease of Use

BackBox also posted a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79, significantly higher than the category average, indicating strong customer loyalty and willingness to recommend.

"It means everything to us that every score in this report comes from IT teams that trust BackBox to keep their network secure, compliant, and resilient," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "Being named a Leader, High Performer, and earning Highest User Adoption tells us we're delivering automation that teams actually use and rely on every day."

Because G2 recognition is based on verified reviews, the report provides a direct window into how teams use BackBox daily:

"Before BackBox, we would be living in fear of undocumented configuration changes, and using spreadsheets for backup tracking, until a failed switch exposed our 'backups' were 6 months old. Now, instant rollback and versioned histories are available for all devices, automatically backed up."

"Its continuous, automated verification gives us assurance that every device across our distributed environment stays compliant with our regulatory policies. I love how it catches deviations the moment they happen, which has dramatically shrunk our audit prep time."

Momentum Beyond G2

The G2 recognition adds to a strong streak of third-party validation for BackBox. The BackBox Network Cyber Resilience Platform was also recently named a 2026 CODiE Awards Finalist in the Best IT Ops Solution category. CODiE Award winners will be announced on July 15, 2026.

Together, the honors highlight the growing recognition of BackBox as IT and security teams look for automation that reduces manual work, strengthens compliance, and builds network cyber resilience on a large scale.

BackBox supports over 100,000 networks worldwide, helping teams reduce manual effort and maintain secure, consistent operations through automation. To explore the full Summer 2026 results, view the G2 Grid® Report for Network Automation Tools.

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About BackBox

More than 500 enterprises worldwide trust BackBox as their network cyber resilience platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures that automations deliver consistent, reliable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com.

SOURCE BackBox