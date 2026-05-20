BackBox CEO Rekha Shenoy Named Outstanding CEO in 2026 TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards

Rekha received a Gold TITAN Award, recognizing her leadership in network cyber resilience and advocacy for women in technology.

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox today announced that CEO Rekha Shenoy has been honored with a 2026 TITAN Women in Business Leadership Award in the Outstanding Female Executive category as an Outstanding Chief Executive Officer. Shenoy received recognition at the Gold level, which honors top-scoring entries in a worldwide business and leadership awards program.

The TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards recognize outstanding achievements in leadership, strategic growth, and organizational success across the global business landscape. Shenoy was honored for the demonstrable impact of her work, forward-thinking leadership, and sustained contributions to her industry.

The Gold-level award acknowledges three areas of Shenoy's leadership: her strategic pivot of BackBox to a unified Network Cyber Resilience Platform grounded in automation; the company's strongest financial performance to date, including placement on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies; and her ongoing advocacy for women in technology through mentoring, speaking, and industry engagement.

"This recognition really belongs to the BackBox team," said Shenoy. "We set out to prove that automation is the foundation of network resilience, not an add-on to it, and our customers' results have made that case for us. I'm equally proud that this award celebrates women shaping the future of technology. The cybersecurity industry becomes stronger with diverse voices and experiences. I'm dedicated to creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders."

"To be recognized as a TITAN is to stand among those who are actively defining the future of business," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "Rekha Shenoy represents more than achievement. Her success reflects a standard of excellence that extends beyond borders, setting a powerful example for the global business community."

The TITAN Women in Business and Leadership Awards score entries on a 100-point scale across criteria including originality, business acumen, business expertise, and company culture. Entries scoring 85 and above are named Platinum winners, those between 70 and 84 are Gold winners, and those between 50 and 69 are Silver winners. A global panel of senior executives evaluates each submission on its own merits, with multiple winners possible in each category.

About Rekha Shenoy

Rekha Shenoy is CEO of BackBox, where she has led the company's evolution into a unified Network Cyber Resilience Platform. With more than 25 years in enterprise software and cybersecurity — including senior executive roles at Tripwire, Belden, and BMC Software — she is a strategic thinker, an advocate for innovation, and a champion for women in leadership.

Under Shenoy's leadership, BackBox is helping organizations reduce risk and operate securely at scale by addressing critical gaps in traditional cybersecurity practices. The company recently achieved its strongest financial performance to date and earned placement on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies. She speaks regularly at international industry events, contributes to leading cybersecurity publications, and actively mentors emerging leaders to advance women in cybersecurity.

The 2026 TITAN competition received hundreds of entries from more than 20 countries, reflecting a wide range of industries including technology, finance, marketing, and professional services. The awards serve as a global benchmark for recognizing both operational excellence and leadership significance. For the complete list of global winners, visit titanwomenleadershipawards.com.

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About BackBox

More than 500 enterprises worldwide trust BackBox as their network cyber resilience platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures that automations deliver consistent, reliable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com.

SOURCE BackBox