BackBox Recognized with 2026 Enterprise AI Product of the Year Award

The company was honored for driving measurable business outcomes at scale.

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox today announced that the BackBox Network Cyber Resilience Platform has been named a 2026 Enterprise AI Product of the Year by TMCnet. These awards recognize the most innovative and impactful artificial intelligence solutions designed specifically to meet the complex demands of enterprise organizations.

According to the organizers, the winning solutions "reflect the evolution of AI from experimental technology to a core component of enterprise infrastructure."

"BackBox has developed a responsible AI framework that incorporates guardrails, provenance, and oversight to enable safe adoption of advanced automation," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "By reducing repetitive manual tasks, BackBox improves efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers operational costs for network and infrastructure teams."

About BackBox's AI and ML Capabilities

The BackBox Cyber Resilience Platform empowers organizations to secure, manage, and operate networks in today's complex threat landscape by incorporating AI-driven Vulnerability Intelligence (VI) and agentic NetOps automation. Designed for large, multi-vendor environments, BackBox transforms vulnerability detection and remediation into an active, automated operational capability, providing prioritized, actionable insights aligned to each organization's actual devices.

The platform aggregates and enriches CVE data from trusted sources, including NVD, CISA KEV, NIST, and vendor advisories, filtering by device type, OS version, and exploitability. CVE Workaround Insights leverage AI/ML to normalize vendor guidance and provide context-rich remediation options, enabling teams to act safely when patches are unavailable or impractical.

BackBox transforms intelligence into automated actions through agentic NetOps, where AI agents reason, plan, and execute tasks independently, while humans supervise or set policies. Automated remediation workflows, prioritization logic, and phased autonomy (human-in/on-the-loop) accelerate response and reduce errors. With broad adoption across finance, healthcare, telecom, and critical infrastructure, BackBox delivers faster, smarter, and more resilient network operations.

"The BackBox platform stands out because it delivers real, measurable impact—helping enterprises move faster, operate smarter, and create better experiences for their customers," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC and Group Editor-in-Chief for TMCnet. "BackBox has earned this award by bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while focusing on the needs of the enterprise," added Tehrani.

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About BackBox

More than 500 enterprises worldwide trust BackBox as their network cyber resilience platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures that automations deliver consistent, reliable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com.

SOURCE BackBox