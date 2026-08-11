BackBox Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2nd Consecutive Year

As it prepares to unveil a significant platform update later this quarter, BackBox marks back-to-back recognition among America's most successful private companies.

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced that BackBox, a leading provider of network cyber resilience solutions, has been included in the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the company's second consecutive year on the list, providing a data-driven snapshot of the most successful private companies.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for a second year reflects the growing success of our team and platform," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "More customers trust us with their network resilience every year, and this recognition showcases the discipline behind that growth. And we're not slowing down — later this quarter, we'll unveil a significant update to the BackBox platform that builds directly on the momentum this list represents."

What's Next

Central to its momentum is BackBox's thoughtful approach to artificial intelligence. Later this quarter, the company will introduce a significant update to the BackBox platform, introducing new capabilities for network and security teams. While much of the industry races to hand critical infrastructure over to fully autonomous systems, BackBox has built its AI capabilities on a different principle: AI should act as a trusted advisor, not an autopilot.

Grounded in the company's principles for responsible AI, this approach emphasizes trustworthiness, safety, and transparency, keeping network operations and security teams in control of every decision while AI accelerates their work. As AI adoption in network operations continues to grow industry-wide, BackBox remains dedicated to expanding that autonomy thoughtfully, earning trust one capability at a time.

About BackBox

More than 500 enterprises worldwide trust BackBox as their network cyber resilience platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures that automations deliver consistent, reliable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com.

SOURCE BackBox