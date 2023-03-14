BackBox Releases CIS Benchmark Automations

Check Point CIS templates are now available in the BackBox free trial

DALLAS , March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , the world's most trusted network automation company, has released the first in a series of Compliance Automation Templates based on the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks. These templates support CIS compliance for Check Point devices, and their release coincides with CPX 360, Check Point's annual conference taking place this week in Eindhoven, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Stockholm.

The BackBox Network Automation Platform includes a library of over 2,000 pre-built automations for network and security devices. This week new automations that focus on key device types from Check Point were added to the library, each validating that a specific configuration meets CIS standards, and automatically remediating those that do not.

Once compliance with the CIS Benchmark is confirmed, these automations can be run on a schedule and notify network administrators when configs begin to drift out of compliance. With custom automations, the BackBox platform will enable this same approach for any configuration compliance need.

"These automations will not only keep you in compliance with regulatory requirements, best practices, and standards but will also help you enforce your Golden Config templates as much as possible," said Josh Stephens, Chief Technology Officer of BackBox. "BackBox ensures your configs are set up to align with best practices and if not, can remediate and push those out to your devices."

BackBox adds new pre-built automations every month, many of which are specifically oriented around mitigating the increased cybercrime activity the company has seen related to network infrastructure vulnerabilities and breaches.

"Keeping networks up-to-date on the latest CIS guidelines is crucial for MSPs, MSSPs, and service providers of all types that are responsible for keeping their client's networks safely up-to-date," said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. "Without these automations, you're looking at a lot of manual and administrative work with a strong potential for human error."

These templates are available to all BackBox customers through the Automation Library. Users can load them via API or file import from the UI, without updating to a new version of BackBox.

In addition to Check Point, the company will be releasing updated CIS Compliance Automation Templates for Cisco, F5, Fortinet, Palo Alto, and Juniper Networks.

BackBox is an exhibitor at Check Point's CPX 360 and team members will be available to provide product demonstrations and answer questions at the event's Milan and Paris satellite locations. The CIS templates for Check Point will be available in the free trial version of the software, available on the company website.

About BackBox

Backbox is a Network and Security Device Automation Platform that supports over 180 vendors, with thousands of pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance, BackBox gives you confidence that your automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com/product .

SOURCE BackBox