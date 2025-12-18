BACKCAST PARTNERS ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners ("Backcast"), a leading provider of debt and equity capital for middle-market companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of three members of its investment team.

Alex Menendez has been promoted to Principal. Alex joined Backcast in 2021 as an Associate and is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and portfolio management of investment opportunities. Alex has also been significantly involved in the structuring of Backcast's Rated Noted Vehicles ("BCAST") and developing performance metrics utilized across the portfolio.

Peter Eiseman has been promoted to Principal. Peter joined Backcast in 2020 as an Associate and is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and portfolio management of investment opportunities. Peter has also been significantly involved with fundraising efforts for Backcast's Credit Opportunity funds ("BCOF") and Backcast's Business Development efforts.

Caelum Maloney has been promoted to Vice President. Caelum joined Backcast in 2022 as an Associate and is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and portfolio management of investment opportunities. Caelum has been significantly involved in two of Backcast's newest investments as well as the largest roll-up strategy in the portfolio.

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner of Backcast, commented: "How we hire and develop members of our team is similar to, and at least as important, as how we select and work with portfolio companies: we hire exceptional people with great intrinsic qualities, invest passionately in their development, and encourage them constantly to become better versions of themselves. It has been a great joy not only to experience the development and growth in Alex, Peter and Caelum, but also to see how their increased capabilities make everyone around them better, right up to the Managing Partners of our firm. All three of them are incredibly deserving of their promotions for their intellectual curiosity, deep analytical thinking and unwavering commitment to excellence at Backcast."

About Backcast Partners

Founded in 2016, Backcast Partners manages value-additive, credit-focused private investment funds that provide capital to both private equity-backed and privately held, management-owned companies. With approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management, the Backcast team has supported traditional middle-market businesses—those with $7.5 million to $50 million in EBITDA—for decades. The firm's funds have a flexible capital mandate and typically invest between $20 million and $150 million per transaction. Backcast Partners operates offices in New York City and Millburn, NJ.

