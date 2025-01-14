Backcast Partners Announces Promotions and New Office Location

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners ("Backcast"), a leading provider of debt and equity capital for middle-market companies, is pleased to announce three promotions and the relocation of its New York City offices to 950 Third Avenue to accommodate its continued growth.

Neil Chirite and Ryan Stuckert have both been promoted to Managing Directors, and Ronen Barak has been promoted to Vice President.

Neil joined Backcast in 2018 from Citibank's M&A group and has been instrumental in investment execution, portfolio management and sourcing. He also plays a significant role with Backcast's insurance-focused rated note vehicles. Neil is intimately involved in numerous Backcast investments including The Alaska Club, USG Water Services, Renegade, M&R and Memorial MMRI, and contributed strongly to the successful realizations of the Arcticom and Made by Gather investments.

Ryan Stuckert joined Backcast in 2023 from Siguler Guff where he spent 13 years on the credit team investing in private and public corporate credit and equity, structured credit, and specialty finance opportunities. At Backcast, Ryan is focused on sourcing, due diligence, and portfolio management, and plays a significant role with Backcast's co-investment programs. Ryan is substantially involved in the Jackson Hewitt, World Water Works, Guardian, and Nighthawk investments

Ronen Barak joined Backcast in 2023 from Oak View Group, an investment firm specializing in the sports, entertainment and hospitality sectors, with previous experience at UBS Leveraged Finance. Ronen is focused on evaluating new investments, portfolio management, and investment origination.

About Backcast Partners

Backcast Partners, formed in 2016, manages value-additive, credit-focused private investment funds providing capital to both private-equity backed and privately held management-owned companies. With approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management, the Backcast team has been supporting traditional middle-market companies ($7.5 million to $50 million of EBITDA) for decades. Backcast's managed funds have a very flexible capital mandate and seek to invest from $20 million to up to $150 million per transaction. Backcast Partners operates out of offices in New York City and Millburn, NJ.

Information for Companies Seeking Capital, please contact:

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner

Backcast Partners

950 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10022

[email protected]

(973) 512-7487

www.backcastpartners.com

Investor Information, please contact:

David Petrucco, Managing Partner

[email protected]

(973) 512-7482

SOURCE Backcast Partners