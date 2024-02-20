Backcast Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Renegade Group, LLC

News provided by

Backcast Partners

20 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners ("Backcast"), a provider of debt and equity capital for both middle-market private equity and non-private equity owned companies, is proud to announce its most recent investment in support of Renegade Group, LLC's ("Renegade" or the "Company") refinancing of its existing debt. Renegade is a portfolio company of Corinthian Capital Partners.

Renegade, established in 2006 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of recurring maintenance, repair, and employment services for a diverse set of blue-chip energy customers. These services are essential for the ongoing production and distribution of oil, gas, LNG and electricity.

Peter Sandore, Chairman at Renegade, commented, "We are very excited to team up with Backcast as we grow the business and expand into a new and growing sector. Our discussions with Backcast have reaffirmed that they are very thoughtful partners and can bring significant value to the relationship and to Renegade. We look forward to growing with Backcast in this exciting next chapter."

Ed Cerny, Managing Partner at Backcast, stated, "Our investment in Renegade reflects our confidence in the company's robust business model, the competence, strong relationships and reputation of its management team, and its pivotal role within recurring components of the energy sector.  Backcast's principals backed Renegade in the past and we are particularly pleased to be able to do so again given the degree to which Jacob Percifull and his team have broadened the company's service offerings and, with that, its financial resilience. We look forward to their ongoing value creation alongside our longtime friends at Corinthian Capital."

Backcast was represented in the transaction by McGuireWoods LLP and Renegade was represented in the transaction by Latham & Watkins LLP.

About Backcast Partners

Backcast Partners, formed in 2016, manages value-additive, credit-focused private investment funds providing capital to both private-equity backed and privately held management-owned companies. With approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management, the Backcast team has been supporting traditional middle-market companies ($7.5 million to $50 million of EBITDA) for decades. Backcast's managed funds have a very flexible capital mandate and seek to invest from $20 million to up to $150 million per transaction. Backcast Partners operates out of offices in New York City and Millburn, NJ, with a satellite office in Los Angeles, CA.

Information for Companies Seeking Capital, please contact:

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner
[email protected]
(973) 512-7487
www.backcastpartners.com

Investor Information, please contact:

David Petrucco, Managing Partner
[email protected]
(973) 512-7482
www.backcastpartners.com

SOURCE Backcast Partners

Also from this source

BACKCAST PARTNERS MAKES FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENT IN GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES TO ACQUIRE EULESS WRECKER SERVICE IN CONTINUATION OF ROLL-UP STRATEGY

BACKCAST PARTNERS MAKES FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENT IN GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES TO ACQUIRE EULESS WRECKER SERVICE IN CONTINUATION OF ROLL-UP STRATEGY

Backcast Partners ("Backcast"), a provider of debt and equity capital for both middle-market private equity and non-private equity owned companies,...
Backcast Partners Puts Extra Holiday Cash in Jackson Hewitt's Pocket with an Early Refund to Refinance Company's Debt

Backcast Partners Puts Extra Holiday Cash in Jackson Hewitt's Pocket with an Early Refund to Refinance Company's Debt

Backcast Partners ("Backcast"), a provider of debt and equity capital for both middle-market private equity and non-private equity owned companies,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.