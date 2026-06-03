Backcast Partners Makes Follow-On Investment in Guardian Fleet Services

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners ("Backcast"), a provider of debt and equity capital to both middle-market private equity backed and non-private equity owned companies, is pleased to announce its recent follow-on investment in Guardian Fleet Services, Inc. ("Guardian"). The investment was used to support Guardian's strategic affiliations that expand the company's towing and transportation network in key regional markets. Through affiliations with Suburban Towing, and Mosby's Towing & Transport, Pro-Tow, Chub's Towing, B&W Tire and Towing, Talon Towing, and others, Guardian continues to strengthen its ability to serve both public sector and commercial customers with broader geographic coverage, greater operational capacity, and exceptional responsiveness of trusted, local providers backed by a national organization. Across all of its network affiliations, Guardian continues to take the approach of maintaining locally run operations, culture, employees, and legacy brand names and logos / identities.

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Guardian is a leading provider of commercial towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services in the United States. Guardian, which was formed in 2017 by Geoff Russell and Scotty Crockett via the merger of their two longstanding businesses, has served as the primary consolidator in this fragmented marketplace. Backcast originally invested both senior secured debt and preferred equity in Guardian in 2023 to support Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital's ("CHIEF Capital") growth investment in Guardian.

Michael Shein, CHIEF Capital's Managing Partner said "Backcast has been a thoughtful and value-added partner to Guardian as we continue executing on our long-term growth strategy. Their flexible capital approach and continued support have helped position Guardian to grow in key markets, while also maintaining the local operating culture and reputation that have been critical to Guardian's success."

Ed Cerny, Managing Partner at Backcast, added "Guardian's best-in-class management team is highly regarded across their industry, and they continue to distinguish themselves as they execute on the Company's growth strategy in key, targeted regions that they identified years ago, while consistently achieving synergies with existing businesses. We look forward to continuing to support them and CHIEF Capital as they continue to execute this strategy."

About Backcast Partners

Backcast Partners, formed in 2016, manages value-additive, credit-focused private investment funds providing capital to both private equity backed and privately held, management-owned companies. With approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management, the Backcast team has been supporting traditional middle-market companies ($7.5 million to $50 million of EBITDA) for decades. Backcast's managed funds have a very flexible capital mandate and seek to invest from $20 million to up to $150 million per transaction. Backcast Partners operates out of offices in New York City and Millburn, NJ.

About Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (CHIEF Capital)

CHIEF Capital provides flexible private equity for entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and corporate carveouts. The firm partners with management owners to help realize their visions and provide long-term capital, resources and expertise to accelerate growth and provide generational liquidity. CHIEF Capital customizes each investment to meet the objectives of its entrepreneur and family partners. With 50+ years of experience, over $900 million of recent transaction value, 7 current platform investments and 18 recent add-on acquisitions, CHIEF Capital focuses on niche lower middle market companies with an emphasis on business services, transportation and logistics, niche manufacturing, healthcare, and healthcare services segments. Please visit Chiefcap.com for more information.

Information for companies seeking capital, please contact:

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner

[email protected]

(973) 512-7487

www.backcastpartners.com

Investor information, please contact:

David Petrucco, Managing Partner

[email protected]

(973) 512-7482

www.backcastpartners.com

SOURCE Backcast Partners