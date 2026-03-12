Backcast Partners Supports Sisu Energy and Environmental

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners ("Backcast"), a leading provider of debt and equity capital for middle-market companies, is pleased to announce its most recent investment providing debt capital to support growth and expansion for Sisu Energy & Environmental, LLC ("Sisu" or the "Company").

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sisu is a premier provider of design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for exhaust system casings for gas turbines. Its offerings include emissions reduction systems, noise silencers, and waste heat mitigation and recovery solutions. Sisu was founded by John Hare and Phil Childers, who will retain their ownership stake and continue to lead the Company as it rapidly expands in the accelerating Artificial Intelligence ("AI") datacenter market.

"This investment will help Sisu accelerate its already remarkable growth," said John Hare, CEO of Sisu. "The demand for Sisu's products and services has been strong throughout the Company's history but has increased greatly of late due to the growing need for reliable off-grid power solutions from AI providers, as evidenced by our record backlog. We sought out a partner to help us meet the growing demand and quickly recognized Backcast as an experienced partner in providing support to businesses like ours."

Ed Cerny, Managing Partner at Backcast, added "Our support of Sisu reflects Backcast's confidence in Sisu's robust business model, the Company's differentiated capabilities, the exceptional reputation of its management team, and Sisu's leading role within its markets. Rarely do we receive the sort of universally positive customer feedback that we heard in our diligence on Sisu – their customers truly appreciate the high quality and precision of design services that Sisu provides, and are eager to further expand their relationship with the Company."

Backcast was represented in the transaction by McGuireWoods.

About Backcast Partners

Backcast Partners, formed in 2016, manages value-additive, credit-focused private investment funds providing capital to both private-equity backed and privately held management-owned companies. With approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management, the Backcast team has been supporting traditional middle-market companies ($7.5 million to $50 million of EBITDA) for decades. Backcast's managed funds have a very flexible capital mandate and seek to invest from $20 million to up to $150 million per transaction. Backcast Partners operates out of offices in New York City and Millburn, NJ.

