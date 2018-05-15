BackChecked Achieves Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ Status

The Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ program is a valuable set of real benefits reserved exclusively for professional software providers who share Innovative's values and operate on the highest level of business principles. Innovative Preferred Software Partners™ provide seamless connectivity to Innovative's core products and technologies and provide complete cost transparency to the CRAs who take advantage of these platform integrations.

CRAs who choose an Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ can receive reduced licensing fees and substantial product discounts to offset the costs associated with switching from a non-preferred partner's platform, along with the benefit of having two trusted industry leaders who are committed to their success.

"We're pleased to enhance our long-standing partnership with BackChecked," stated Clifford J. Williams, Innovative's Founder and CEO. "We have a shared history of serving our mutual clients very well, and I'm very excited to expand our relationship."

"We have been an Innovative partner since 2005, so we know each other quite well," explained BackChecked president, John Kloos. "The truth is that great partnerships are based on more than just great technology. It's really about a shared understanding of how our joint clients should be treated. Innovative has never disappointed us in this regard, and we know that's going to continue."

About Innovative Enterprises, Inc.

For more than twenty years, Innovative has served as an expert strategic partner to the background screening industry. Firms that power their screening processes using Innovative's industry leading solutions experience an average rate of growth that far outpaces industry norms. Innovative commands an intimate knowledge of its core competencies gleaned from more than two centuries of cumulative staff experience in public records research and aggregation, law enforcement, judicial administration and private investigation.

An industry leader since 1996, Innovative is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has helped to raise the bar through its active participation in the formulation of best practice guidelines for industry providers across various segments. Innovative was honored in 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016 and again in 2017 as one of the Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. For more information, please call 1-888-777-9435, email solutions@knowthefacts.com, or visit us online at http://www.knowthefacts.com.



About BackChecked

If your current system is holding you back, then BackChecked has the solution. Your clients get the online features they demand. You get an efficient back-office system as a bonus. You are immediately connected to a who's who of data suppliers and you're finally able to say YES to Applicant Tracking System interfaces.

BackChecked is not just easy to use. It is easy to live with. You get unlimited use for a flat monthly cost. No start-up fees. No transaction fees. You brand it. You control it. But, you don't have to manage servers or hire programmers. We already have everything you need.

Where do our clients come from? One third transitioned from home grown systems. One third were using a system from one of our competitors. One third were start-ups. But, they all have something in common. They're smart. For more information, please call 1.602.892.4681 or email jkloos@backchecked.com.

