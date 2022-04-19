Backdrop Printing: Banner World Create High Quality, Versatile Backdrops at the Lowest Cost Trade Pricing

You can also select the type of material, artwork and even the thread colour for the finishing stitches, giving you complete control to design your perfect backdrop.

Material and Colour

While always ensuring the high quality and long durability of their products, Banner World also offer a selection of different materials to suit your every backdrop need:

The most popular material, the Polyester 210 Backdrop , is both lightweight and thick, while also being the material used for personalised backdrop orders





, is both lightweight and thick, while also being the material used for personalised backdrop orders The Polyester 115 Backdrop is a thinner cloth with more light show-through than the 210 but is also more lightweight





is a thinner cloth with more light show-through than the 210 but is also more lightweight The Satin Backdrop produces a beautiful shimmering effect and is an elegant solution for stage designs





produces a beautiful shimmering effect and is an elegant solution for stage designs The Veil Backdrop is the lightest and can be used with other materials to create a layered effect or to effectively show off backlighting





is the lightest and can be used with other materials to create a layered effect or to effectively show off backlighting The Blackout Backdrop promises no light getting through and can be fixed over windows or anywhere that needs to be blocked out

Regardless of the type of material you choose, Banner World will ensure that your backdrop will have a clear and colour rich image, while also giving you the choice of finishing options with hems, eyelets, and pole pockets.

For more information on Banner World and their wide product choice please visit our previous press release on Banner Printing.

Artwork and Design

Not only can you upload your own photos, text, drawings, or logos to produce a premium quality backdrop, Banner World has now introduced a new artwork design feature, where you can create your own image for free.

But if you're more comfortable with leaving it to the professionals, there is also the option to use a Basic Artwork service at only an additional £20 which gives an artist 30 minutes to create your visionary masterpiece.

Whatever you choose, the process of uploading your artwork is a simple and gives you a range of different file options to upload such as pdf, jpg, and jpeg.

Also, don't worry if you're not at your design desk, there is even an option to upload your artwork later and receive an email with clear instructions on how best to attach your image.

Order and Cost

With their efficient approach to manufacturing and company target to produce high quality products at some of the lowest rates on the UK market today, Banner World offer their range of backdrops at competitive prices, with costs depending on the size and material used – so you get exactly what you pay for.

That's not all, the process of ordering from Banner World is easy with a straightforward step by step online form, which allows you to choose the measurement units needed for your backdrop, the dimensions and quantity needed, while providing a clear breakdown of the price with their cost calculator.

There is also the added bonus of free shipping on orders within the UK mainland when you spend over £250.

Going Further

Banner World doesn't just provide great and affordable products, but also offer help through a comprehensive guide on the Further Info section on their website. A range of questions are answered here, such as how to choose a stage backdrop, how to light a backdrop and many more useful hints on how best to use their products.

They also have a handy blog, where you can access the latest news, information, and advice from the Banner World team on things like product guides, how to use the online features and examples of their other products.

With all this and a rating of 4.9/5 stars from over 300 Google Reviews, it is easy to see why people choose Banner World.

More information

To find out more about Banner World and their selection of products, please visit their website at https://www.bannerworld.co.uk

https://thenewsfront.com/backdrop-printing-banner-world-create-high-quality-versatile-backdrops-at-the-lowest-cost-trade-pricing/

Contact Person: John Leatherbarrow

Company: Banner World Ltd

Address: Unit 5 Brookside Centre

Red Marsh Industrial Estate

Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4HD

United Kingdom

Contact Number: +441253897840

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.bannerworld.co.uk

SOURCE Banner World Ltd