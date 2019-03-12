Backe Marketing introduces Dehlia Dunn Towler as new VP / Creative Director

RADNOR, Pa., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backe Marketing is very excited to welcome Dehlia Dunn Towler as the agency's new Vice President/Creative Director. In this role, Dehlia will guide Backe's creative vision and thought leadership, working closely with the creative team.

Dehlia brings more than 20 years of experience as a creative director to her new role at Backe, having held executive positions at Euro RSCG (Havas) and Devon Direct Marketing & Advertising. Most recently, Dehlia led her own consultancy practice, working directly with marketing and sales directors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Working independently for 11 years, Dehlia served clients in the medical device, medical data, healthcare, retail, and professional services industries, delivering a wide variety of integrated media solutions.

"We're very excited to have Dehlia join our senior management team," says Malcolm Brown, Executive Vice President. "She's an extremely seasoned and talented creative director with outstanding instincts for creative and marketing strategy."

"Every successful agency needs a strong creative director who balances vision with practicality, collaborates well, and brings people together," adds John Backe, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We've definitely found that individual in Dehlia, and we couldn't be more pleased."

About Backe Marketing: Backe specializes in branding, digital advertising, and marketing communications, and is based in Radnor, PA. The agency has a 20-year history of long-lasting client relationships in healthcare, higher education, business to business, professional associations, and financial services. In addition to serving clients such as GSK, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Aptevo, McKesson, Airgas, and Peirce College, Backe also supports early childhood literacy, sustainability, veterans assistance, and other pro-bono causes through The Backe Foundation.

