Backe Marketing welcomes Account Manager Lindsey Pierangeli

RADNOR, Pa., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backe Marketing is pleased to introduce Lindsey Pierangeli as the newest addition to the agency's account team. In her new role, Lindsey will primarily support our pharmaceutical clients, with an emphasis on GSK.

Lindsey brings more than 12 years of well-rounded account and project management experience, most recently through a six-year stint at Consult YHN (formerly American Hearing Aid Associates), where she introduced many innovations to further the organization's marketing objectives. She previously held various account executive positions at DDCworks (formerly Diccicco Battista Communications), The Star Group, TracyLocke, and AAM Consulting, and has serviced healthcare accounts such as Biogen and Hologic as well as Fortune 500 companies including Amazon and Coca-Cola. Lindsey graduated Magna Cum Laude from Johnson & Wales University and is the published author of numerous journal articles and blog posts.

"I'm very excited to have Lindsey join the GSK account team. She has a wide range of knowledge and experience with the strategy and execution of multi-channel marketing campaigns," says Account Supervisor Nichole Moyer. "In the short time she has been here, she has already proven herself to be smart, organized, reliable, professional, and fun to work with. I'm looking forward to the positive impact I know she's going to make."

"Lindsey brings a well-blended mix of project management, client service, and strategic thinking…all strengths our clients have come to expect from Backe," agrees Mike O'Hara, Vice President and Management Supervisor. "She has quickly become a valuable addition to our team."

About Backe Marketing: Backe specializes in branding, digital advertising, and marketing communications, and is based in Radnor, PA. The agency has a 20-year history of long-lasting client relationships in healthcare, higher education, business to business, professional associations, and financial services. In addition to serving clients such as GSK, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Aptevo, McKesson, Airgas, and Peirce College, Backe also supports early childhood literacy, sustainability, veterans assistance, and other pro-bono causes through The Backe Foundation.

Contact Malcolm Brown to discuss how Backe can help you meet your branding and communication objectives.

Web: backemarketing.com

Facebook: facebook.com/BackeMarketing

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/backe-digital-brand-marketing_46075

SOURCE Backe Marketing

Related Links

http://backemarketing.com

