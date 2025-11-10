The privacy‑first device combines an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Mobile GPU and the open‑source Olares OS to keep powerful AI fully local and under user control.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olares, a technology startup dedicated to open and local AI, today announced the upcoming launch of its debut product, Olares One, a personal AI cloud that delivers cloud‑level AI performance with local processing and data ownership by design. The company is backed by a $45 million Series A funding round led by SIG.

Backed by $45M in Funding, Olares to Launch a Personal AI Device Bringing Cloud-Level Performance Home

Engineered for AI enthusiasts, content creators, developers, and privacy-conscious businesses, Olares One packs server-grade strength into a whisper-quiet desktop form factor. It features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Mobile GPU (24GB GDDR7), an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and 96GB of RAM.

"Our goal is to return control of AI to the individual," said Peng Peng, Founder of Olares. "With Olares One, we are providing the powerful hardware and open software needed to run advanced AI models locally. This empowers users to leverage the benefits of AI with the confidence that their privacy is protected."

The accessibility of Olares One is powered by Olares OS, the company's open-source personal cloud operating system. It features a one-click Olares Market, enabling anyone to deploy sophisticated AI applications without technical expertise.



"It's open like Android, but designed to help people reclaim ownership of their data," Peng added.

Olares One will be available for pre-sale on Kickstarter starting in December and will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2026.

To learn more and sign up for launch updates, visit the official Olares One website . To be notified of its launch, follow the Olares One Kickstarter page .

About Olares

Olares is a company dedicated to democratizing AI with a clear mission: to let people own their AI by owning their data. We fulfill this mission with Olares OS, an open-source personal cloud operating system that makes powerful AI local, secure, and accessible. Olares has raised $45 million in Series A funding led by SIG, the sole early investor in TikTok. For more information, visit https://www.olares.com/.

SOURCE OLARES TECH CO., LTD.