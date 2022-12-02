Backed by Bloomingdales, MONTSERRAT New York Brings Lab Grown Diamonds to New York's Holiday Shoppers

The brand brings a modern take on diamond jewelry to the millennial and Gen-Z consumer, providing them with sustainable and affordable diamond pieces.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MONTSERRAT New York expanded its retail footprint last month with a pop up in the Bloomingdale's 59th Street store and online at bloomingdales.com. The team also launched a curate collection of a jewelry in the Rowing Blazers flagship store. All of this to support their continued effort to provide high quality jewelry at a reasonable price point. This growth comes as a result of a long term omnichannel retail strategy that the DTC brand implemented upon its second year of operation. The lab grown diamond market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the next five years.

Image Credit: Sophie Sahara Image Credit: Sophie Sahara

Designed by up-and-coming jewelry designer and Creative Director of the brand, Carolina Cordon-Bouzan, MONTSERRAT New York's offering includes pieces for millennial and Gen-Z consumers, whose taste and disposable income vary. "When I design items for our customers, I really keep longevity in mind— both in our materials and designs," noted Cordon-Bouzan. "I want to make sure that no matter what you invest, that we grow with you, and we provide a level of quality that is unparalleled in the contemporary lab-grown jewelry market."

Cordon-Bouzan founded MONTSERRAT New York with two generations of jewelry behind her. Not only is "MONTSERRAT" Cordon-Bouzan's grandmother's name, but her paternal grandfather had his own namesake fine jewelry atelier, D. Bouzan Jewelers, in New York on the corner of 48th Street and Madison Avenue, just four blocks from the current MONTSERRAT New York offices.

Co-Founder and CMO, Gayle Yelon added, "The soul of our work is what Carolina puts into design. What we want for the brand is to bring the heritage behind each of these pieces to our consumers. This year and well into next, we plan to do this via an omnichannel approach. With engaging in person events, retail locations and pop ups, our strong ecommerce platform, and data driven information derived from our customer base, we will expand the brand and scale the business in a big way, especially in our lab-grown diamond category." Yelon's expertise lies in strategic methods to scale business, as an alumni of Burch Creative Capital where she learned from veteran retailer and VC investor, Chris Burch.

MONTSERRAT New York will bring their lab-grown diamond pieces and other best sellers from their collection to shoppers IRL at Bloomingdale's 59th Street in New York City, alongside their pop up in the Holiday Carousel, on December 3rd. Customers will have the opportunity to meet Cordon-Bouzan and Yelon and speak with them about their brand, and the pieces that will be available. This is also a way for MONTSERRAT New York to capture additional audiences as foot traffic in retail this holiday season in New York is expected to grow between 6-8% YoY from 2021 according to the National Retail Federation , with a projected $960.4B in revenue between November and December.

Media Contact:

Sydney Schiff // Sydney on the Scene

(813) 601-4601

[email protected]

SOURCE MONTSERRAT New York