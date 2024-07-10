Backed by world class accelerators and investors, ThirdFi raised $2m in token investment, to scale and monetize web3 infrastructure with data for AI and developer tools

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdFi.org, a web3 infrastructure protocol that empowers web3 users with identity and developers with api and sdk, has raised $2m in token financing investments from world class accelerators and pre-seed investors; Techstars, Chainlink, Outlier Ventures, Alphabit Capital and more.

This raises ThirdFi's FDV to $20m after building in the bear market for the last 2 years. With its leadership and experienced team, ThirdFi is transforming to a modular web3 infrastructure protocol that focuses on AI applications on decentralized finance (DeFi).

Since its founding in 2022 and graduating from Techstars Web3 accelerator program, ThirdFi has been on the mission to empower developers and web3 startups with dev-toolings, API and sdk, building "picks and shovel", to accelerate the adoption of DeFi to 1 billion users. In the last 2 years, ThirdFi has amassed more than 170,000 users with more than $46 million on mainnet and L2 transactions by partnering with more than 50 web3 communities and protocols.

With the v2 launch that targets web3 users data to empower AI builders, ThirdFi is poised to grow in the upcoming blockchain AI market that is expected to grow to $2.7 billion by 2031 at a 25% CAGR yearly. The v2 creates even a better product-market fit to capture the growth of developers and users in AI applications such as AI agents, models and signals.

Users can now participate in the early access of Data-to-Earn campaign to gain data points for future airdrop allocations and contribute to the blockchain AI movement where users now own their identity and data points. These data points are NFT-bound and tradeable in the future making it a web3-centric approach and empowering users to own their data.

About ThirdFi.org

