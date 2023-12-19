Backend as a Service Market to grow by USD 6.90 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by Increasing adoption of smartphones - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "backend as a service market by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the backend as a service market between 2024 and 2028 is USD 6.90 billion.

The increasing adoption of smartphones is a key factor driving market growth. Smartphone applications are increasingly being used for work, entertainment, communication, shopping, and other activities as a result of the wide variety of mobile applications available to them. Also, cloud computing infrastructure and tools enabling developers to create, deploy, or manage mobile applications are accessible on Platforms that provide Backend Services as a Service.

Market Challenge

Issues in data security and privacy are some of the significant challenges restricting market growth.

Data breaches, compliance with regulations, lack of controls, data residence and sovereignty, security gaps in company libraries, threats to personal safety, or the absence of effective encryption techniques are some of the major problems arising from the Backend as a Service market.

Furthermore, businesses may find it difficult to monitor or control the security measures put in place by their suppliers when they use a backend as a service platform.

The backend as a service market has been segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The on-premises segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. It is referred to as an "on-premises deployment" segment within the market when backend infrastructure and services are hosted or controlled in an enterprise's premises or data center. Furthermore, enterprises are trying to leverage BaaS capabilities within their dedicated environment and maintain total control of their back-end infrastructure in this market. In addition, it would be advisable to allow companies that have already invested substantial amounts of money into their existing IT infrastructure and thus prefer internal implementation of BaaS solutions.

North America is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the backend as a service market:

Buddy, 8base Inc., Airship Group Inc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apptread, Axway Software SA, Back4App Inc., Convertigo SA, Couchbase Inc., Exadel Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kii Corp., MadAppGang Pty Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Optimove Inc., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., PubNub Inc., and Temenos AG

Backend As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

