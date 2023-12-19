Backend as a Service Market to grow by USD 6.90 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by Increasing adoption of smartphones - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

19 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "backend as a service market by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography  (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the backend as a service market between 2024 and 2028 is USD 6.90 billion

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Backend as a Service Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Backend as a Service Market 2024-2028

The increasing adoption of smartphones is a key factor driving market growth. Smartphone applications are increasingly being used for work, entertainment, communication, shopping, and other activities as a result of the wide variety of mobile applications available to them. Also, cloud computing infrastructure and tools enabling developers to create, deploy, or manage mobile applications are accessible on Platforms that provide Backend Services as a Service.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

  • Issues in data security and privacy are some of the significant challenges restricting market growth. 
  • Data breaches, compliance with regulations, lack of controls, data residence and sovereignty, security gaps in company libraries, threats to personal safety, or the absence of effective encryption techniques are some of the major problems arising from the Backend as a Service market.
  • Furthermore, businesses may find it difficult to monitor or control the security measures put in place by their suppliers when they use a backend as a service platform.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The backend as a service market has been segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography  (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The on-premises segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. It is referred to as an "on-premises deployment" segment within the market when backend infrastructure and services are hosted or controlled in an enterprise's premises or data center. Furthermore, enterprises are trying to leverage BaaS capabilities within their dedicated environment and maintain total control of their back-end infrastructure in this market. In addition, it would be advisable to allow companies that have already invested substantial amounts of money into their existing IT infrastructure and thus prefer internal implementation of BaaS solutions.
  • North America is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the backend as a service market:

Buddy, 8base Inc., Airship Group Inc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apptread, Axway Software SA, Back4App Inc., Convertigo SA, Couchbase Inc., Exadel Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kii Corp., MadAppGang Pty Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Optimove Inc., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., PubNub Inc., and Temenos AG

Related Reports:

The Business Process Management (BPM) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,910.27 million

The software consulting market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 207.63 billion

Backend As A Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.2%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 6.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

22.9

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market size to grow by USD 48.21 billion between 2023 - 2028 | Disintermediation of banking services to drive the market growth - Technavio

Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market size to grow by USD 48.21 billion between 2023 - 2028 | Disintermediation of banking services to drive the market growth - Technavio

The Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market is set to grow by USD 48.21 billion between 2023 and 2028, and register a CAGR of 67.84%, according...
Colorants Market report from 2022-2027 by Technavio - The market size to grow by USD 20.78 billion during the forecast period

Colorants Market report from 2022-2027 by Technavio - The market size to grow by USD 20.78 billion during the forecast period

The Colorants Market is projected for substantial expansion, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.97% between 2022 and 2027,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.