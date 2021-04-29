Backers Pledge Over $4m for Monster Hunter World: The Board Game

MANCHESTER, England, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based tabletop games publisher Steamforged Games has raised over $4m in its crowdfunding campaign to launch a Monster Hunter: World board game, with two days still remaining.

Based on the hit action RPG video game from CAPCOM that sold over 15 million copies worldwide, Steamforged's adaptation is a cooperative board game for one to four players. Players will gather their party, grab their weapon, and hunt massive monsters in an open world where their choices matter.

A pack of hunters brace for attack against Elder Dragon Nergigante

Having secured the license and designed the game, Steamforged launched the project on Kickstarter on April 20 and reached its funding goal of $208,308 in ten minutes. Within ninety minutes, the game had drawn in $1m. Within two days, that total was up to more than $2.7m and 11,314 backers.

Monster Hunter World: The Board Game is currently the second most funded tabletop game Kickstarter so far in 2021, with one day remaining on the campaign before it closes on April 30 at 1 p.m. EST.

This isn't the first time the small British company has enjoyed success on Kickstarter. In 2015, the company launched Dark Souls: The Board Game, raising over $5.1m from 31,178 backers.

Since then, all nine of the Steamforged Games' Kickstarters have been fully funded. These included licensed games like Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game and Resident Evil 3: The Board Game, along with originals like Animal Adventures: Tales of Dungeons and Doggies and Godtear. Last year, 10,355 backers pledged $1,499,670 to bring Steamforged Games' original dungeon-crawling roleplaying board game Bardsung to life.

Monster Hunter World: The Board Game is live on Kickstarter until April 30 2021.

For more information on the campaign, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/steamforged/monster-hunter-world-the-board-game.

About Steamforged Games

Steamforged Games Ltd is passionate about delivering premium tabletop experiences and accessories, inspired by modern gaming philosophy and technology. Founded in 2014, the company has been responsible for licensed games such as Dark SoulsTM: The Card Game, Devil May Cry: The Bloody PalaceTM and Horizon Zero DawnTM: The Board Game, Pac-ManTM The Card Game, and original IPs such as Godtear, Epic Encounters and Bardsung.

About Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects—everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Since the website launched on April 28, 2009, 20 million people have backed a project, more than £4.17 billion ($5.8 billion) has been pledged, and 200,382 projects have been successfully funded.

