Backflow Preventers Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 3% During 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backflow preventers are primarily used in sewer, wastewater, residential, sprinkler, and irrigation backflow applications. The risk of drinking water quality being affected due to from backflow contamination incidents is the key factor driving the demand for backflow preventers. The global backflow preventers market for is anticipated to witness modest growth in 2019, exceeding the estimated market value of around US$ 350 million, while registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of more than 3%.

High Growth Prospects for Plastic Backflow Preventers

The global demand for backflow preventers is also expected to be influenced by the growing construction industry across the globe. Resilient consumer demand for backflow preventers from the residential plumbing sector as well as from the sprinkler and irrigation sectors is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The growth of efficient and advanced backflow preventers such as reduced pressure zones and their increasing popularity among customers are leading towards lesser number of undesirable reverse flow incidents, consequently, reducing the probability of contamination in potable water.

On the basis of product type, the reduced pressure zones segment is foreseen to experience substantial growth. However, the atmospheric vacuum breaker type backflow preventers segment is anticipated to account for a dominating volume share in the global backflow preventers market. Plastic backflow preventer sales are expected to witness a growth of approximately 5% during the forecast period, mostly driven by low installation and maintenance cost, with the primary intention of preventing the incidences of theft. Based on end use, owing to increasing implementation of plumbing codes in residential construction, the residential plumbing segment is expected to be a prominent segment in the market, accounting for more than 40% of the market share.

Growth of Construction Industry Benefiting Sales in Developing Regions

The markets in Europe and North America are expected to experience modest growth, since these are mature backflow preventers markets. While developing regional markets such as China, India, ASEAN, and Brazil are at the forefront of the global construction industry, they lag behind North America and Europe in terms of the backflow preventer sales.

In the recent past, the construction industry in China and India has been growing at a relatively higher rate compared to other countries such as Brazil, Germany, and the U.S. This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of the backflow preventers market across the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, consumers across several end uses are making use of the advantages of having backflow preventers, subsequently aiding them in preventing undesirable backflow situations at cross connections.

Furthermore, China, along with India and Australia, are ascertained to witness substantial growth against the backdrop of a profitable construction industry and new sales of efficient backflow preventers for residential as well as industrial applications. Latin America on the other hand is more likely to raise considerable demand for backflow prevention devices for sprinkler and irrigation applications.

Manufacturers Eyeing Bolstering Construction Activities

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the backflow preventers market are Watts Water Technologies Company, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Zurn Industries LLC, TALIS Management Holding GmbH, EnviroFALK GmbH, Conbraco Industries Inc. Caleffi S.p.a. Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG Gebr Kemper UK & Ireland Ltd, Beulco Gmbh & Co. Kg, W.W. Grainger, Inc., and others.

FMI's research suggests that within the global backflow preventers market, players need to manage a broad variety of challenges in the long run, setting high barriers for new market entrants. Manufacturers look to increase new models, update product families, and shift research and development to drive their sales of backflow preventers. Expanding construction activities with strengthening plumbing codes remain catalysts as the up-cycle for backflow preventers in the global market.

