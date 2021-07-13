Background Music Market|Evolving Opportunities with Mood Media Corp. and NSM Music|Technavio
Jul 13, 2021, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The background music (BGM) market is set to grow by USD 368.59 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.27% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound Group, Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, and SOUND MACHINE are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the demand for BGM in the retail sector, the growing use of BGM in public spaces, and the increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Background Music Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Background Music Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Hospitality
- Retail
- Commercial Buildings
- Public Infrastructure
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
Background Music Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the background music market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound Group, Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, and SOUND MACHINE.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Background Music Market size
- Background Music Market trends
- Background Music Market industry analysis
Increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the low margins for BGM vendors may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the background music market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Background Music Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist background music market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the background music market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the background music market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of background music market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Almotech Media Solutions
- AMI Entertainment Network LLC
- Imagesound Group
- Mood Media Corp.
- NSM Music
- PlayNetwork Inc.
- Qsic Pty Ltd.
- Rockbot
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
- SOUNDMACHINE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
