Backhouse Brands Expands Rapidly, Boosting Delivery Revenue and Profits for Independent Restaurants

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backhouse Brands, a fast-growing technology platform built to help independent restaurants manage and grow their digital presence, announced today it is signing up hundreds of users as it enters its second year of operations after its initial expansion in the Midwest.

Founded through a partnership between Great North Ventures, a leading early-stage venture capital firm, and Food Dudes Delivery, one of the longest-operating restaurant delivery companies in the U.S., Backhouse Brands combines deep industry experience with proven technology to help restaurants thrive in the digital and AI era.

"Our mission is making technology work better for independent restaurant operators," said David Carlson, cofounder and CEO of Backhouse Brands. "We provide the restaurant's digital command center, a managed aggregation service that transforms marketplace chaos into operational clarity – a single dashboard integrating DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and more."

Backhouse Brands cofounder Ryan Weber, a partner at Great North Ventures, added: "Independent restaurant owners are the heart of every community, and we built Backhouse Brands to give them the same digital advantages that national chains enjoy. We've seen the impact firsthand."

During its first year of operation, Backhouse Brands has maintained near-perfect uptime, helping restaurants improve delivery performance and reduce manual work by significant margins.

The Backhouse Brands platform centralizes menu management, marketing, and order integrations across major delivery platforms, helping operators save time, increase profitability, and maintain control of their brand online. The features of the platform also include managed, reliable support and simplified, consolidated financial reporting.

"We integrate every order from DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and more into a single, intuitive system – simplifying management and giving restaurants a clear overview of their online business," said CEO Carlson. "Those that once relied on these platforms for volume have been watching their margins evaporate while losing direct customer relationships. By consolidating all marketplace orders, they can now receive orders on one tablet or POS device, improving overall online order accuracy."

For independent restaurants seeking a trusted, proven technology partner with real local and hospitality roots, Backhouse Brands offers a solution backed by years of operational experience and venture capital resources. It is investing heavily in new features designed to further streamline restaurant operations, enhance marketing automation, and expand data-driven insights. Backhouse Brands is now open for business nationally in the USA after a successful launch in the Midwest this past year.

Backhouse Brands is a centralized platform that streamlines online ordering and delivery for restaurants. It consolidates orders from all major platforms like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, manages menus, resolves delivery issues, and provides clear financial reporting—all through one system. Its platform is built to support single and multi-location restaurants with centralized control and local flexibility. Backhouse Brands helps independent restaurants streamline their digital operations, grow online sales, and strengthen customer loyalty. The company's mission is to bring enterprise-grade technology and marketing tools to independent restaurant operators in an affordable, accessible way. More information is available via this contact page, or request a demo here.

