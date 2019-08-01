Backing Students Going Back to School

CLEVELAND, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Among all the school supplies needed by students this year, no item is more important than a backpack. HealthSource, the nation's largest group of chiropractic and wellness clinics, is on a mission to help students select the right backpack as well as give backpacks to students in need.

Backpacks will be collected by HealthSource clinics through a special patient offer. New patients will receive a free exam and x-rays in exchange for donating a new backpack from today through September 30. Backpacks collected at participating clinics will be donated locally to The Salvation Army's school supplies program. HealthSource's goal is to collect 10,000 backpacks for students in need.

HealthSource doctors also want all students to get the right backpacks this year through simple tips on proper size, weight and position, which when followed, helps prevent strain and back pain.

View the tips video: https://youtu.be/ge5ahkEbE3U

Backpack Tips

Size: Small to medium sized backpacks are recommended to minimize how much is carried

Length: Backpacks should hang no more than four inches below child's waistline

Weight: Filled, should weigh no more than 10-15 percent of child's weight

Straps: Wide, adjustable and with sufficient padding

Compartments: Multiple compartments for positioning content more efficiently

Position: Use both straps, hang on mid-level of back (not too low or too high)

Why are all these things important? First, too much weight will strain the body. Second, poor positioning will twist the body frame and reduce the leveraging and distribution of weight. Third, the repetitive action of students wearing backpacks that are too large as well as too high or low on the body, day-in and day-out, can impact muscles, joints and bones. Left unchecked, the spine can be pushed out of alignment and spinal discs can become herniated – issues that impact the student for the rest of his or her life.

The wrong backpack is particularly harmful for students with posture issues and existing spinal conditions such as scoliosis. For students who have scoliosis but are undiagnosed, the wrong backpack will exacerbate spinal issues. More than three million new cases of scoliosis are reported in the United States every year, with the majority being idiopathic scoliosis, the most common form impacting children. As part of its Backing Students program, participating HealthSource clinics will also offer free scoliosis screening for students.

"There's nothing more important as parents than protecting our kids from harm," said Dr. Chris Tomshack, CEO and founder of HealthSource. "The fact is, a backpack that is too large and too heavy can cause permanent injury to a child, and parents need to step in, even if it means talking to the teacher about reducing the amount of materials the student is required to carry."

About HealthSource

HealthSource, a national holistic care and chiropractic franchise, treats pain throughout the entire body, sciatica, fibromyalgia and other common concerns, and also focuses on pain prevention and nutrition. The company continually implements new treatments and medical advancements, staying on the cutting edge of medicine. HealthSource began franchising in 2006 and has more than 250 domestic and international locations. For more information about HealthSource, visit www.healthsourcechiro.com

