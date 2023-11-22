BACKND Joins AWS Partner Network after Successfully Completing AWS Foundational Technical Review

News provided by

AFI

22 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Game backend SaaS, BACKND, strengthens its collaboration with AWS by completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review.
  • BACNKD expands its technical capabilities with AWS's support for the 'Global SaaS Incubating Project.'
  • BACKND improves its global service capabilities with enhanced chatting and multiplayer services

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AFI, operator of the BACKND SaaS platform, has announced the strengthening of its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AFI has utilized AWS infrastructure since 2018 to power the BACKND platform. AFI successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which enables AWS Partners to qualify their software based on AWS Well-Architected best practices. The successful completion marks a pivotal milestone solidifying BACKND's collaboration with AWS and continues to drive BACKND's global business expansion.

Continue Reading
BACKND Joins AWS Partner Network after Successfully Completing AWS Foundational Technical Review
BACKND Joins AWS Partner Network after Successfully Completing AWS Foundational Technical Review

The APN is a worldwide community of AWS Partners who share programs, expertise, and resources to develop, market, and deliver customer solutions. As an APN member, BACKND joins a vast global network of more than 100,000 AWS partners in over 150 countries. Together, they work with AWS to deliver innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, secure business, and create mutual value.

BACKND, the game backend SaaS, stands out for its ability to empower even beginners without backend experience with the essential game backend functions required for game development. Since its official launch in 2018, BACKND has been providing game developers and operators with essential backend features through the "BACKND BASE" service. This comprehensive service includes over 30 features, covering login, announcements, events, real-time database management, receipt validation, rankings, guilds, and push notifications.

Currently, BACKND is in the beta phase for the enhanced version of "BACKND CHAT", which enables real-time chat environments. By the end of the year, BACKND MATCH, the company's key real-time multiplayer gaming feature, will be significantly enhanced to further enhance the competitiveness of its global services.

Owen Kwon, CEO of AFI, expressed, "AFI's mission with BACKND is to support our clients in achieving their path to success. AFI is excited to announce the successful completion of the FTR, fortifying our groundwork for future collaboration with global game developers in collaboration with AWS." For more information, please visit the BACKND Website (www.backnd.com).

About AFI, INC

AFI operates the 'BACKND' gaming backend platform since August 2018, presently catering to over 3,800 corporate customers as of October 2023. In 2022, AFI secured $4 million USD in Series A investment from investors, including DSC Investment and Kakao Ventures, with the goal of improving its global services and expanding its business.

'About BACKND

BACKND streamlines game development and operation by offering over 30 game-specific features and an operation console upon release. It is among the pioneering global game backend SaaS platforms that facilitate game server construction with reduced development efforts.

BACKND Website: www.backnd.com 

BACKND Blog: https://medium.com/@backnd 

BACKND Developer Documentation: https://docs.thebackend.io/en/ 

For further information: Mille Kim, global@backnd.com

SOURCE AFI

Also from this source

BACKND Expands into Global Market, Showcasing at Games on AWS 2023

BACKND Expands into Global Market, Showcasing at Games on AWS 2023

AFI, the operator of BACKND, a SaaS platform for game backend, will participate in "Games on AWS 2023" on October 24th in South Korea. BACKND's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.