Backpack Exchange Taps FinTech Executive for Top Finance Role Accelerating Global Expansion

DUBAI, UAE , March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpack Exchange , a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it has appointed Oliver Sleafer to serve in the role of Chief Financial Officer for various regulated subsidiaries of Backpack Exchange in the US and the Asia Pacific regions.

Backpack Exchange is a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange innovating to provide an exciting, fun, and easy-to-use trading platform for both experienced and new web3 users worldwide.

Mr. Sleafer is a seasoned finance professional, having formerly served as the Head of APAC Liquidity Management at Stripe, responsible for its regional treasury function and safeguarding of user assets. Prior to that, he held various senior management roles at Credit Suisse, most recently in Singapore as Head of Liquidity Management for the APAC division, and before this in Zurich and London leading implementation and production of enhanced regulatory liquidity reporting post the 2008 financial crisis. He has worked in regulated financial services for over sixteen years before joining Backpack Exchange. At Backpack Exchange US and other regulated subsidiaries, he will oversee the company's finance function and be responsible for custody of user assets as well as liquidity management.

Armani Ferrante, CEO of Backpack Exchange said, "Oliver has extensive experience working in both traditional finance and digital assets at regulated financial institutions. We are extremely excited to bring him on board and help us operate at the highest levels of transparency, auditability and accountability."

Mr. Sleafer added, "I'm excited to join Backpack Exchange as one of the most trusted and exciting crypto asset exchanges in the space. I'm proud to bring my experience in liquidity, risk management and finance to further Backpack Exchange's mission of compliance and setting gold standards for transparency and auditability worldwide."

About Backpack Exchange

Backpack Exchange is a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange innovating to provide an exciting, fun, and easy-to-use trading platform for both experienced and new web3 users worldwide. For more information, visit backpack.exchange.

The Backpack ecosystem comprises several products and services, including the popular Backpack noncustodial wallet, Backpack Exchange, a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange with industry-leading speed, security and functionalities, and Mad Lads, currently the top NFT community in the Solana ecosystem. Backpack is also the creator and developer of Anchor, the Solana smart contract framework, the executable NFT (xNFT) token standard, and others.

Twitter https://twitter.com/Backpack

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@BackpackExchange

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/backpackexchange/

SOURCE Backpack.exchange