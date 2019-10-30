Backpack Health Appoints Charlotte Berlin, RN, Senior Director of Client Engagement, as Ecosystem Growth Continues

DOVER, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpack Health, a free mobile and web-based multilingual digital platform giving consumers control of their health data with continuous and sharable access to their full medical record, today announced that Charlotte Berlin, RN, has been appointed Senior Director of Client Engagement. Charlotte will lead Backpack Health's organ transplant and kidney health communities, globally engaging patient organizations, medical societies, and pharmaceutical companies to create a coherent and seamless patient experience by helping them manage their complex medical information, share their experiences in real time and contribute to research initiatives to improve care and access to transplantation.

"Having worked in the field for many years as a clinician and on the industry side, I am acutely aware of the needs of the transplant patient and recognize that the Backpack Health platform can enrich their experience and ultimately empower them to better advocate for their needs," said Berlin. "The Backpack Health transplant ecosystem enables true patient centricity with a well-designed patient-focused platform united with a powerful multi-modal research tool that supports real world evidence (RWE) collection. I am thrilled to join Backpack Health as the company continues innovating to support the evolving needs of the global transplant community with customized tools and resources, as well as connecting members to a global support community."

In the United States alone, one person is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. Easing the care management journey, Backpack Health's health data management platform allows users to securely track, share and store personal health records at any time. The company also serves as a resource for organizations, patient advocacy groups and drug development companies to further medical research with its opt-in program that allows users to share de-identified data.

Prior to joining Backpack, Berlin served in various executive positions in the health field, including AbbVie and Astellas Pharma, where she built key connections between bio and pharmaceutical companies and focused on patient experience. In her respective roles, Charlotte led U.S. and global transplant, immunology and dermatology strategy, partnered with leading the groups and coordinated between professional and patient advocacy groups at local and international levels. With her focus on strengthening and empowering patients through their journey with educational and other support resources, Berlin has also been listed among Pharma Voice's '100 Most Inspiring People.'

"At Backpack Health we are committed to serving global patient communities with tools and resources that not only ease the care experience for individuals and their caregivers but empower them to advocate for their needs with a comprehensive understanding of their health," said Jim Cavan, CEO and President of Backpack Health. "We are excited about Charlotte's expertise in the transplant community as we advance our mission of making health information powerful."

About Backpack Health

Backpack Health, LLC is dedicated to putting health data back into the hands of users to help them advocate for their needs and enable better health care outcomes. With its free mobile and web-based multi-lingual digital platform, users can securely store, manage, own and share their health information at all times. Backpack Health partners with foundations, drug and device developers, rare disease organizations and advocacy groups to engage patients, build a global community and securely collect de-identified data from users who choose to share their data. The company is GDPR-compliant to assure health data security for its users and does not share any user data with third parties, including social media companies. Learn more at www.backpackhealth.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Nechama Feuerstein

Finn Partners

646-213-7246

SOURCE Backpack Health

Related Links

https://www.backpackhealth.com/

