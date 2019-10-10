Backpack Health Appoints Daniel Sands, MD, MPH, as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs

DOVER, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpack Health, a free mobile and web-based multilingual digital platform giving users control of their health data with continuous and sharable access to their full medical record, today announced that Daniel Z. Sands, MD, MPH, has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Vice President of Medical Affairs. Dr. Sands' new role at Backpack Health will improve health management and boost the level of engagement and support patients receive on their health journeys. Acting as the medical and scientific authority for the company, Dr. Sands will also focus his efforts on facilitating the development of user-friendly medical information, streamlining protocols for subscriber success and internal production teams and overseeing medical content found on the Backpack Health platform.

Backpack Health's health data management platform allows users to securely track, share and store personal health records at any time, reaching a broad user community spanning 100 countries to date. Just like a real backpack, the portable, multilingual app allows users to carry around what matters most – their comprehensive medical information, and those of their loved ones, in one central location. Backpack Health also partners with rare disease and patient advocacy groups to build and support their communities, as well as drug and device developers. It also works with organizations to allow patients to share de-identified data to further medical research.

"Working as a primary care physician and clinical informatician for over 25 years, I have seen the way technology has empowered clinicians and enhanced the quality of care," said Dr. Sands. "However, healthcare information technologies can be powerful tools for patients and family caregivers as well. I am excited to join the innovative leadership team at Backpack Health, as we advance our mission: empowering patients to take control of their health journeys."

Prior to joining Backpack Health, Dr. Sands held several industry leadership roles, including chief medical informatics officer at Cisco Systems and chief medical officer for Zix Corporation in addition to his work with a number of innovative digital health companies. He also had operational responsibilities for clinical information systems for over a decade at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he developed and implemented numerous systems to improve clinical care delivery and patient engagement. In 2009, Dr. Sands was recognized by HealthLeaders Magazine as one of "20 People Who Make Healthcare Better" for his work co-founding and leading the Society for Participatory Medicine, a non-profit for which he serves as board co-chair.

"At Backpack Health, we are constantly looking for new ways to evolve our platform to meet the needs of our users," said Jim Cavan, CEO and President of Backpack Health. "Dr. Sands' extensive leadership experience in healthcare IT and patient engagement will be a tremendous asset to the company as we grow to help patient communities around the world."

About Backpack Health

Backpack Health, LLC builds secure, innovative information tools to help people manage their health journey – including wellness, illnesses, injuries, and chronic health conditions, reaching users in 100 countries around the world. The Backpack Health mission is to make it easy for everyone to access, own and control their health information to support better health care and attain better health for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Backpack Health provides a platform for organizations to engage patients, collect up-to-date data and build communities around the globe. To assure data protection for its users' information, Backpack Health complies with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), adheres to its data protection principles, participates in the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks and does not share any user data with third parties, including social media companies. Learn more at www.backpackhealth.com.

