Backpack Health Expands Platform Functionality to Integrate Users' Personal Health Records

DOVER, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpack Health today announced that its health data management platform now has the ability to automatically integrate users' electronic health records, with their consent, into their personal Backpack accounts, providing users with full control of all of their health information in one, centralized location. This functionality also provides researchers and foundations, with a user's permission, access to de-identified clinically-validated information, providing them with a comprehensive view of a patient's health and contributing to the advancement of treatment and cures.

"With major interoperability challenges still facing the U.S. healthcare system, centralizing all of a user's personal health information is of crucial importance. At Backpack Health, we strive to empower patients by breaking down silos and giving users full control of their information, making this new integration a critical step towards full patient control of health data," said Jim Cavan, CEO and founder of Backpack Health. "The unique ability to view personal data, as inputted by the patient, integrated with electronic medical records empowers the patient by displaying a complete and accurate record. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for researchers to compare EMR information with observations from patients or family caregivers."

The patient engagement tool's new capabilities allow users to search for their doctor, pharmacy, or lab portal and connect health records – only those they choose – with their personal Backpack Health account. Once integrated with the data source, Backpack Health automatically continues to check for new information, keeping a user's records up to date. Users remain in control, as they can withdraw consent to stop future data recovery at any time. Backpack Health will first release the beta version in the United States in order to learn the best way to enter information into a user's backpack.

Already used by patients in over 80 countries, Backpack Health's mobile platform serves both patient communities as well as the medical industry. The centralized platform makes information manageable, shareable, portable and translatable, helping users maintain and track their health. The tool also provides research foundations and pharmaceutical companies with de-identified patient data, with user consent, providing insight into a patient's needs. With clinically validated data, foundations and companies will now be able to fill the information gaps for a full picture of patients' health needs.

About Backpack Health

Backpack Health, LLC builds secure, innovative information tools to help people manage their health journey – including wellness, illnesses, injuries, and chronic health conditions. The Backpack Health mission is to make it easy for everyone to access, own and control their health information to support better health care and attain better health for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Backpack Health provides a platform for organizations to engage patients, collect up-to-date data and build communities around the globe. To assure data protection for its users' information, Backpack Health complies with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), adheres to its data protection principles, participates in the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks and does not share any user data with third parties, including social media companies. Learn more at www.backpackhealth.com.

Media Relations Contact for Backpack Health:

Elie Klein

Finn Partners

929-222-8013

elie.klein@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Backpack Health

Related Links

http://www.backpackhealth.com

