BACKPACK HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE CONSORTIUM DEDICATED TO AI SAFETY

Backpack Healthcare joins Open AI, Google along with Meta to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under the new U.S. Government safety institute

ELKRIDGE, Md., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Backpack Healthcare announced that it joined more than 200 of the nation's leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

"Our children deserve AI that is trustworthy and safe. We've seen the impact on children's mental health when technology lacks trustworthiness and safety," said Hafeezah Muhammad, founder & CEO of Backpack Healthcare. "As a mother of three, I am grateful to be the only mental healthcare company, and pediatric focused company in this consortium, advocating for equitable representation and being the child's and parents' voice at the table."

Backpack Healthcare is poised to contribute its expertise as a technology-driven pediatric mental health company, building cutting-edge AI to redefine the landscape of mental health care for young individuals. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with their commitment to ensuring the safe and ethical integration of AI in addressing the pressing challenges of youth mental health.

"We are honored to play a role in the consortium - it recognizes our innovative AI work in transforming mental health and provides a unique platform to contribute our insights from the forefront of pediatric care. We are committed to working alongside industry leaders to shape a future where AI enhances healthcare for all children, safely and ethically," said Prashanth Brahmandam, Backpack Healthcare's Chief Technology Officer, who hails from Meta to lead the AI-driven transformation of mental health.

"President Biden has directed us to set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem in the realm of artificial intelligence. The U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is crucial in achieving these goals. By collaborating with industry, civil society, and academia, we aim to confront challenges and develop the measurements and standards needed to maintain America's competitive edge in AI while ensuring responsible development," stated Secretary Raimondo.

The full list of consortium participants is available here .

