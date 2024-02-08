BACKPACK HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE CONSORTIUM DEDICATED TO AI SAFETY

News provided by

Backpack Healthcare ( Formerly Youme Healthcare)

08 Feb, 2024, 13:30 ET

Backpack Healthcare joins Open AI, Google along with Meta to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under the new U.S. Government safety institute

ELKRIDGE, Md., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Backpack Healthcare announced that it joined more than 200 of the nation's leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

"Our children deserve AI that is trustworthy and safe. We've seen the impact on children's mental health when technology lacks trustworthiness and safety," said Hafeezah Muhammad, founder & CEO of Backpack Healthcare. "As a mother of three, I am grateful to be the only mental healthcare company, and pediatric focused company in this consortium, advocating for equitable representation and being the child's and parents' voice at the table."

Backpack Healthcare is poised to contribute its expertise as a technology-driven pediatric mental health company, building cutting-edge AI to redefine the landscape of mental health care for young individuals. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with their commitment to ensuring the safe and ethical integration of AI in addressing the pressing challenges of youth mental health.

"We are honored to play a role in the consortium - it recognizes our innovative AI work in transforming mental health and provides a unique platform to contribute our insights from the forefront of pediatric care. We are committed to working alongside industry leaders to shape a future where AI enhances healthcare for all children, safely and ethically," said Prashanth Brahmandam, Backpack Healthcare's Chief Technology Officer, who hails from Meta to lead the AI-driven transformation of mental health.

"President Biden has directed us to set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem in the realm of artificial intelligence. The U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is crucial in achieving these goals. By collaborating with industry, civil society, and academia, we aim to confront challenges and develop the measurements and standards needed to maintain America's competitive edge in AI while ensuring responsible development," stated Secretary Raimondo.

The full list of consortium participants is available here.

About Backpack Healthcare: Backpack Healthcare (formerly Youme Healthcare) is a pioneering technology company utilizing cutting-edge AI to revolutionize pediatric mental health care. Dedicated to tackling the growing youth mental health crisis, Backpack Healthcare offers an innovative app and teletherapy services designed to provide accessible, inclusive, and comprehensive mental health support for young individuals. Learn more at www.hellobackpack.com.

Sylvia Mugo
[email protected]
443-776-1203

SOURCE Backpack Healthcare ( Formerly Youme Healthcare)

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.