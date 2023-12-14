Backpack Healthcare CEO Hafeezah Muhammad Wins Technical.ly Baltimore's "Culture Builder of the Year" Award

News provided by

Backpack Healthcare (Formerly Youme Healthcare)

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

ELKRIDGE, Md., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of her leadership and commitment to advocating for underrepresented communities, Technical.ly Baltimore named Hafeezah Muhammad as its 2023 Culture Builder of the Year.

Muhammad is the founder and CEO of Backpack Healthcare, a leading pediatric mental health company providing therapy, medication management and psychiatry to children, teens and young adults.

Continue Reading
Hafeezah Muhammad
Hafeezah Muhammad
Hafeezah Muhammad
Hafeezah Muhammad

In 2023 alone, Backpack Healthcare (formerly Youme Healthcare) has rebranded, acquired two companies: the culturally intentional mental healthcare company Hurdle Health and the mental health marketplace SHE Health. The company has also developed an innovative new mental healthcare app, which will launch in early 2024.

Muhammad is passionate about leveraging technology to address critical societal issues, including the youth mental health crisis. While building Backpack Healthcare, she has cultivated a company culture of empathy, collaboration, and personal growth.

"Hafeezah possesses a remarkable knack for eliciting the best from every individual, breathing energy and purpose into Backpack's culture," said Jenny Ryan, Backpack Healthcare's chief clinical officer. "Since I joined as one of Hafeezah's first hires, I've had the privilege of witnessing the culture flourish and steadfastly uphold its integrity."

Muhammad also remains dedicated to advocacy outside of her role at Backpack. She is a founding member of Chief D.C., a private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there, and she serves on the boards of STEM Love and Chimes International.

"When I started Backpack Healthcare,  my goal was to establish a company where both our patients and employees could find solace from a fragmented world," said Muhammad. "I envisioned a space where individuals could freely express themselves, embracing our diversity, and recognizing our shared similarities. I am grateful that my efforts in fostering a positive culture are gaining acknowledgment."

About Backpack Healthcare: Backpack Healthcare (formerly Youme Healthcare) is a leading pediatric mental health company committed to addressing the unique mental health needs of young individuals. Through its groundbreaking app and its teletherapy services, Backpack Healthcare aims to combat the escalating youth mental health crisis with accessible, inclusive and comprehensive mental health care. Learn more at www.hellobackpack.com

CONTACT: Sylvia Mugo
[email protected]
443-776-1203

SOURCE Backpack Healthcare (Formerly Youme Healthcare)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.