Backpack Healthcare Expands Mental Health Services and Community Outreach in Howard County, Secures $1.1 Million Grant for School-Based Support

ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpack Healthcare is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its mission to enhance mental health services in Howard County, having recently secured a $1.1 million proposal funded by the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC). This grant will enable Backpack Healthcare to provide vital support to students, families, and caregivers within Howard County Public Schools (HCPSS). Funding was made available by the Maryland General Assembly under the Blueprint for Maryland's Future (Ch. 36 of 2021). The grant to Backpack Healthcare was one of 129 grants awarded statewide by the Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports and the CHRC to support student behavioral health services.

From March 1, 2024 to June 2025, Backpack Healthcare is making remarkable strides in expanding mental health support across the community. Key accomplishments include:

Group Therapy : Implemented across five Howard County high schools—Mount Hebron, Mayfield Woods Middle , Long Reach , Hammond, and Oakland Mills—beginning in April and continuing through June 2025 .

: Implemented across five high schools—Mount Hebron, , , Hammond, and Oakland Mills—beginning in April and continuing through . Caregiver Wellness Workshops : Launched in May, with sessions focusing on resilience, coping strategies, and media literacy. These workshops have been well-received, with participants gaining valuable insights into managing their own and their children's mental health.

: Launched in May, with sessions focusing on resilience, coping strategies, and media literacy. These workshops have been well-received, with participants gaining valuable insights into managing their own and their children's mental health. Individual Therapy and Medication Management: Services are now available and billed through Medicaid for eligible residents, with Backpack Healthcare actively pursuing additional funding and partnerships to sustain these efforts.

"The Consortium is thrilled to partner with Backpack Healthcare to support the mental health and wellbeing of students in Howard County," said Consortium Chair David Rudolph. "We look forward to working with Backpack Healthcare as they implement this grant."

Backpack Healthcare is actively preparing for a series of upcoming events and initiatives aimed at enhancing mental health support within the community. As part of their efforts, they will participate in several Back to School Nights across Howard County, including Hammond, Long Reach, Mount Hebron, Oakland Mills, and Mayfield Woods schools, where they will provide information on group therapy participation, grant services, and caregiver resources.

Additionally, Backpack Healthcare will host an introductory partnership meeting at the HCPSS Fall Information Night on September 25, 2024. This event will feature a resource table for attendees to learn more about their services. The organization is also planning regular in-person group sessions, including substance use groups, at various schools. Furthermore, they will launch educator workshops focused on self-care, starting in Fall 2024, and offer a series of virtual parent workshops covering important topics like resilience, media literacy, and mental health resources, with sessions scheduled through October.

"We are committed to expanding our reach and improving mental health support throughout Howard County," said Jenny Ryan, Chief Clinical Officer at Backpack Healthcare. "Our recent progress and upcoming events reflect our dedication to community engagement and providing valuable resources."

For more information about Backpack Healthcare's services, events, and initiatives, please visit hellobackpack.com/howard-county/ or contact [email protected]

About Backpack Healthcare

Backpack Healthcare is a leading provider of mental health services, focusing on innovative care and community partnerships to support children, teens, and families. The organization is dedicated to enhancing mental health and well-being across Howard County and beyond.

About the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission

The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) was created by the Maryland General Assembly in 2005 to expand access to health care services in underserved communities, support programs that serve low-income and vulnerable populations, and strengthen the capacity of Maryland's network of safety net providers across the state through its grant making authority. Since its inception, the CHRC has awarded 866 grants, totaling $291.7 million, supporting programs in every jurisdiction of the State. These programs have collectively served more than 628,000 Marylanders.More information about the CHRC can be found at https://health.maryland.gov/mchrc/Pages/home.aspx

About the Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports

The Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports (Consortium) was established by the Maryland General Assembly as part of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future to create a statewide framework to increase access to coordinated, non-stigmatized, comprehensive behavioral health services statewide. The CHRC is the fiscal agent and provides staff support for the Consortium. More information about the Consortium can be found at https://health.maryland.gov/mchrc/Pages/Maryland-Consortium-on-Consolidated-Community-Supports.aspx

