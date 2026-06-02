Backpack Launches Securities Platform Bridging Traditional and Digital Asset Markets

Users can buy, hold, and transition seamlessly between real stocks and tokenized securities through Backpack Securities

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpack Exchange, a globally regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today introduced Backpack Securities, a new platform whereby investors can buy, hold, and sell real stocks backed by regulated U.S. securities infrastructure, and tokenize them for use across blockchain networks.

Backpack's vision has expanded over time from cryptocurrencies to yield, derivative products, payments and prediction markets. Backpack Securities represents the next phase of that vision, extending Backpack beyond digital assets into traditional securities and capital markets infrastructure, building the foundation for a world where traditional and digital assets coexist within a single platform and portfolio.

Backpack Securities launches with two complementary initiatives designed to serve that vision. The first is a regulated brokerage platform that provides investors with access to real equity ownership through established U.S. securities infrastructure. Investors receive real ownership rights comparable to those available through traditional broker-dealers, including eligibility for cash dividends and corporate actions. Securities are held through established U.S. brokerage and custody infrastructure, with support for ACATS and DTCC rails, integrated directly into Backpack's unified portfolio experience.

Simultaneously, Backpack Securities introduces a tokenization infrastructure that enables publicly traded securities to move between traditional market infrastructure and blockchain-based financial networks. Investors can seamlessly convert traditional security entitlements into tokenized securities and tokenized securities back into traditional entitlements via the Backpack Securities platform, creating a direct pathway between traditional securities ownership and blockchain-based financial networks. Tokenized securities are fully transferable across supported blockchain networks, compatible with wallets and DeFi ecosystems, and available 24/7, connecting traditional capital markets with blockchain-based financial networks and expanding the accessibility, distribution, and utility of securities to a global audience.

Backpack CEO, Armani Ferrante, commented on the news: "Backpack was founded on the belief that capital should work as one and move seamlessly across asset types and markets. Backpack Securities is the next expression of that conviction. Real equity ownership and blockchain-native access are not competing models; they are two parts of the same financial system. We have spent three years building the foundation for this, and are excited to release Backpack Securities to our users."

While most participants in this space focus on one side of this evolution, either building brokerage infrastructure or pursuing tokenization, Backpack Securities builds around both. Its brokerage infrastructure establishes real ownership while its tokenization infrastructure expands access and distribution. Backpack Securities marks the beginning of a new phase for Backpack, one that brings together the company's experience in regulated global markets with the infrastructure required to serve investors across both traditional and digital asset classes.

Brokerage services will begin rolling out in June 2026. Initial tokenized securities will launch on Solana in partnership with Sunrise, introducing tokenized stocks with native liquidity to the Solana ecosystem.

About Backpack Securities

Backpack Securities is a securities business building infrastructure for the convergence of traditional and digital asset markets. Through a regulated brokerage platform and a complementary tokenization platform, Backpack Securities provides investors with access to real equity ownership and blockchain-native distribution of publicly traded securities together within a single portfolio experience.

About Backpack Exchange

Backpack Exchange is a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange building an innovative, easy-to-use, and compliant trading platform for both experienced and new web3 users worldwide. Backpack currently serves users from over 150 countries and regions with more than $447 billion in trading volume.

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SOURCE Backpack Exchange