backpack, The World's First Personal Education Record™, Secures Angel Round

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world going nearly completely virtual over these past few months, it has become a vital time for tech and start-up companies to shine, especially in the education sector. With many schools (colleges/universities included!) opting for remote learning, we need tech support for education now more than ever. backpack, LLC is a tech-enabled company designed as an online storage solution for academics and extracurricular information. This month, the team is excited to announce the successful landing of capital infusion from angel investors. The funding will be used to expand the functionality and enhance the user experience of the app, thereby further supporting parents, teachers, and students with successful digital storage solutions for all their academic information.

The new investment round will enable backpack to build upon its position as the first Personal Education Record™ in the world. backpack empowers parents and learners to maintain control of their educational accomplishments while creating and personalizing doorways into countless academic opportunities.

Founding member Chris Suscha describes it like this: "backpack's personal education record will permit you to securely gather, store, manage and share your own academic information—when you want, where you want, and with whom you choose. Your backpack personal education record is more than an academic history: it works to provide you with useful, specialized information and puts you in charge of tools that can maximize the potential of your academic experience."

About the Company: backpack is an online storage solution for academic and extracurricular information, such as progress reports, grades, test scores, homework, artwork, class projects, and more. By incorporating all your academic history and accomplishments into one easy-to-use platform, backpack gives your unique achievements a chance to truly shine. backpack's mission is to build the first scholastic-driven network that actively brings together learners and institutions in a secure environment.

The why: To create an academic opportunity for every learner in the world.

For more information: Please contact, Chris Suscha, Founding Member

cell: (615) 491-2265 / email: [email protected] / web: https://www.backpackper.com

