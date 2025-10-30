Backroads Lowers Private Room Fees for Solo Travelers on 500+ Trips Worldwide

Company's Solo Room Savings Makes Solo Adventures More Accessible than Ever, Offering More Space to Explore and Recharge

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel, today announced the launch of Solo Room Savings to meet the demand of the growing solo travel market. Backroads has always welcomed solo adventurers, who consistently give the company high marks for offering a group travel experience that's inclusive, flexible, and seamless. With Solo Room Savings, the company is reducing private room fees on hundreds of departures across its most popular Biking, Hiking & Walking, and Multi-Adventure Trips to make a Backroads adventure even more appealing to solo travelers seeking a balance of group camaraderie and personal downtime, without the typical premium cost.

Backroads guests can now save on private room fees on more than 500+ trips worldwide

In addition to benefiting solo travelers, Solo Room Savings also provides an option for members of friends and family groups who prefer their own space after a day of adventuring. Reduced single-room supplements are available on trips across Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America, South Asia, New Zealand, and Africa, with options ranging from the French & Italian Alps Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking Tour , Galápagos & Andes Multi-Adventure Tour , Vermont to Quebec Bike Tour , and many others.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Solo Travel

With the introduction of Solo Room Savings, Backroads is poised to become a major player in the expanding solo travel market, projected to grow 14% over the next five years*, with women over 50 driving the upward trend. The company's longstanding reputation for excellence among solo travelers and its strong relationships with the world's greatest hotels have paved the way for it to meet the increasing demand for more flexible rooming choices.

By reducing barriers and expanding choices, Backroads is offering more ways than ever for solo guests to join group adventures and have the comfort of a private room, if they choose. The company still provides roommate matching for guests who wish to avoid the single occupancy charge, but for those who prefer their own space, a private room is now offered at a reduced rate on select departures.

"At Backroads, we've always put our guests first," said Tom Hale, Founder, President, and CEO of Backroads. "In recent years, we've seen a surge in solo bookings, along with more families traveling across generations. That's why we introduced savings on private rooms for both adult and family trips—whether it's a grandparent who wants privacy or a twentysomething ready for their own space, everyone benefits."

Program Details

Solo Room Savings is available to adult travelers 18 and up and teens aged 16–17 when joining a Backroads Family Adventure with parents. Visit Go Solo & Save to see the complete collection of Biking, Hiking & Walking, and Multi-Adventure Trips featuring reduced private room fees, or call 800-462-2848 to learn more.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike, and so much more on expertly planned active adventures that highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking, and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys, adventures for 30s & 40s, and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s, and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary, and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

*Grand View Research, "Solo Travel Market Report (2025 - 2030)," September 22, 2025

