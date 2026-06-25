Backroads Makes Michigan Debut with Biking & Multi-Adventure Tours

Plus, Spain's Canary Islands and New Family, Dolce Tempo and Women's Adventures Launch in 2027



BERKELEY, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel, today announced the latest trips in its 2027 lineup, including its first-ever trips in Michigan and new adventures in Spain's Canary Islands. Spanning Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure itineraries for families and adults, the most recent release also includes Dolce Tempo easygoing tours and Women's Adventures in the US, Europe and South America.

Backroads launches new trips in Michigan for adults and families

For the first time in its history, Backroads is introducing travelers to Michigan's Great Lakes & Mackinac Island with a Biking Tour for adults and a Multi-Adventure Trip just for families. The move marks the company's first entry into a new US state since it launched its Black Hills & Badlands National Park trip in South Dakota four years ago. The new itineraries highlight Northern Michigan's lakeside towns and laid-back charm, from Lake Michigan to Traverse City's vineyards and cherry orchards to car-free Mackinac Island's timeless appeal, ideal for family biking and hiking.

After Backroads announced its Spain's Canary Islands Multi-Adventure Tour for Couples, Friends & Solos last year, spaces started filling up fast. In response to strong demand, the company created a Multi-Adventure itinerary designed for families and introduced a Biking itinerary for adults, both launching in 2027. The trips offer new ways for travelers to experience the destination's volcanic landscape, beautiful beaches and distinctive cuisine.

Backroads' new Family Adventures in Michigan and Spain arrive as more families are planning vacations earlier, with 2027 family bookings already up more than 12 percent from 2026. Michigan offers families classic summer pastimes, beautiful scenery and car-free biking, while the Canary Islands' diverse attractions and accessibility make it another appealing family destination. Additional trips include Cape Cod Multi-Adventure for Families with Kids & Teens and South Dakota's Black Hills & Badlands Multi-Adventure for Families with Teens & 20s, with a Japan Multi-Adventure Tour for Families with Kids & Teens expected to open for booking soon.

"I'm thrilled to see our Michigan trips come to life. The Great Lakes region offers incredible beauty, great biking and the kind of relaxed, active experience that feels made for Backroads," said Tom Hale, Founder, President and CEO of Backroads. "We're also excited to add new regions and ways for adults to explore in some of our favorite places, from easygoing walking in Ireland to biking in the Canary Islands."

More New Trips for 2027

Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys: Active travel at a more relaxed pace

Ireland's Connemara E-biking | Puglia's Salento to Matera E-biking |Argentina's Patagonia Walking |Norway's Northern Lights Walking

Women's Adventures: Camaraderie, active days, scenic routes—with options from easygoing walking trips to challenging hiking adventures

Camino de Santiago Easygoing Walking | French Pyrenees to Basque Country Walking & Hiking | German & Austrian Alps Easygoing Walking | Ireland Easygoing Walking | Nova Scotia Hiking & Walking

New Luxury Hotels Collection

Backroads is introducing its Luxury Hotels collection, a new name for what was previously known as Premiere Hotels. With nearly five decades of experience, the company has built long-standing relationships with hundreds of the world's most sought-after hotels and independent properties, including Aman, Belmond and Relais & Châteaux. With more Luxury Hotels than any other active travel company, Backroads continues to define the standard for active travel at the highest level.

For more information on all of Backroads' new 2027 trips, visit http://www.backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Follow Backroads on Social Media

Instagram: @backroadstravel

Facebook: @BackroadsActiveTravel

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for more than 46 years. Backroads' active adventures highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens and Teens & 20s. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder

[email protected]

510-292-0753

SOURCE Backroads