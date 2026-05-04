Backroads Celebrates Mother's Day with Introduction of New Women's Adventures Tours for 2027

Demand for All-women Trips Drives 170% Growth of Segment Since Initial 2024 Launch

BERKELEY, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel, celebrates women this May with the announcement of 10 new trips in its popular Women's Adventures collection for 2027, including trips in New Zealand, the Alps, an Active Culinary trip in the Bordeaux & Dordogne regions of France and bucket-list hiking across three countries on the Tour du Mont Blanc. Backroads Women's Adventures has grown 170 percent since it debuted in 2024 and now includes more than 70 unique trips in 32 countries.

Mom and daughters enjoying a Backroads Women's Adventures Walking & Hiking trip. Backroads announces new 2027 Women's Adventures including Mont Blanc, Alps lodge-to-lodge hiking, Active Culinary Norway's Lofoten Islands and more.

Women's Adventures bring women of all ages together to hike and explore the world actively, whether they arrive solo or with friends or family. The strong growth for women-only trips reflects a prevailing pattern in how women today are traveling, prioritizing independence and meaningful connections, outsourced planning and time spent being active in nature.

Exploring scenic coastlines, hiking through iconic landscapes and unwinding at high-end hotels and resorts are just part of the appeal, according to Backroads' Chief Experience Officer, Avery Hale Smith. What truly sets these trips apart is the sense of community among the guests. Smith notes that many women book their next Backroads tour before the current one even ends, often with other guests they've connected with on their trip.

This May, in honor of Mother's Day, Backroads is spotlighting its Women's Adventures, an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the women in their life with experiences designed for camaraderie, exploration and time away.

New Women's Adventures Debuting in 2027

"We've been blown away by the positive feedback we've received about our Women's Adventures," said Backroads Founder, President and CEO Tom Hale. "And as the father of two adult daughters, I know how special it is for them to travel with other women. We know these trips are about more than the destinations; they're about shared experiences."

Giving Women the Gift of Travel

In recent years, Backroads has seen an increase in the gifting of travel to women for occasions like Mother's Day, birthdays and college graduations. Mother-daughter trips and multigenerational travel continue to be a strong part of this trend.

For more information, visit www.backroads.com, call 800-462-2848 or chat live with us on our website.

Follow Backroads on Social Media

Instagram: @backroadstravela

Facebook: @BackroadsActiveTravel

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more on expertly planned active adventures that highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys, adventures for 30s & 40s and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder

[email protected]

510-292-0753

SOURCE Backroads