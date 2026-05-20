Backroads' New Custom Performance E-bike Rolls Out in Honor of National Bike Month

Company celebrates the bicycle with state-of-the-art e-bike technology, new 2027 trips and an ongoing commitment to World Bicycle Relief

BERKELEY, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel, is introducing a new fleet of custom titanium performance e-bikes, available this summer on select Biking Trips in Europe and the US. In celebration of National Bike Month, the company is also spotlighting the work of World Bicycle Relief and reaffirming 10 years of ongoing support for the nonprofit organization.

In celebration of National Bike Month, Backroads rolls out new custom Performance E-bike and announces new 2027 bike tours.

Launched in 1979 with a bike tour in Death Valley, Backroads has grown into the top luxury adventure travel company, with Biking Trips still at its core. Today, that legacy lives on through continuing innovation including new biking adventures each year—from Unplugged (non-electric) Biking Trips and challenging level 3–5 tours to easygoing, all e-bike Dolce Tempo journeys—and a commitment to offering game-changing e-bikes on every Biking Trip and most Multi-Adventure Trips in Europe and North America.

New in 2027, Backroads is rolling out biking tours in Uruguay's wine region, a four-country ride through cycling's legendary Ardennes from Luxembourg to the Netherlands and a challenging trip in the Dolomites. The company introduces Tuscany as the destination for its first-ever Home Base Biking Trip and a new Active Culinary Bike Tour from Parma to Verona & Venice. New Biking Trips for families include Croatia, Netherlands & Belgium, Norway, Prague to Vienna, Puglia & Basilicata and Scotland.

"Biking has always been a big part of who we are," said Backroads Founder, President and CEO Tom Hale. "We've seen what bikes can do—from our work with World Bicycle Relief to the way guests experience our trips. Some riders want to push themselves, while others want support that lets them go farther and see more, and we're excited to offer both."

Introducing the New Performance E-bike

Backroads' new custom titanium performance e-bike is engineered for a lighter, more responsive ride that feels natural on the road. Designed for longer distances and sustained climbs, it delivers smooth, intuitive support that enhances the cycling experience. The new e-bikes will be available in June 2026 on almost all biking trips in the US and Europe.

Unplugged: Cycling in Its Purest Form

For those who prefer to ride fully under their own power, Backroads continues to expand its Unplugged Biking Trips. These pedal-powered "acoustic" trips bring together riders who want to challenge themselves and connect with other like-minded cyclists—no e-assist, just the ride.

A Decade of Impact with World Bicycle Relief

Backroads believes in the power of the bicycle to create connections, enhance well-being and open up new opportunities. That belief is at the heart of its 10-year collaboration with World Bicycle Relief (WBR), whose work expands access to education, health care and economic opportunity in underserved communities. Backroads staff actively participate in WBR's annual Pedal to Empower fundraiser, a campaign celebrating World Bicycle Day on June 3. This year, Backroads is thrilled to congratulate WBR on hitting a major milestone: one million Buffalo Bicycles distributed around the world to rural communities in need.

Why Now?

With new innovations, expanded trip offerings and a continued commitment to making a difference, Backroads is honoring its biking roots while shaping the future of active travel.

For more information, visit www.backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Follow Backroads on Social Media

Instagram: @backroadstravel

Facebook: @BackroadsActiveTravel

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 46 years. Backroads' active adventures highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing journeys, adventures for 30s & 40s and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder

[email protected]

510-292-0753

SOURCE Backroads