Backroads Reports Double-Digit Increase in Active Travel Bookings During Fall Shoulder Season

From Northern Europe's aurora-filled skies to New England and New Zealand, travelers are heading out for adventure this autumn

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New booking data from Backroads, the global leader in active travel, shows rising demand for fall trips (September through November) as travelers increasingly look beyond peak summer vacations. The shoulder-season period has been steadily gaining in popularity with autumn now one of Backroads' fastest-growing times of year for travel. Fall reservations have increased more than 30 percent since 2023, prompting the company to expand its lineup of Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Trips for Fall 2026 and 2027.

Cycling on a fall Backroads bike tour in Vermont.

For active travelers, spring and fall often bring the conditions they value most: milder weather, fewer visitors, easier access to iconic sites and better opportunities to interact with local communities. In many destinations, shoulder season can also offer favorable pricing and a chance to experience a place at a more relaxed pace.

"I'm a big fan of fall travel," said Tom Hale, Founder, President and CEO of Backroads. "The landscapes are changing, communities settling back into their routines and the milder weather is ideal for biking and hiking. It's a season that reminds me what makes travel so special no matter where you're going."

Highlights of Fall Travel

Luxury Travel Beyond Peak Season

Many of Backroads' top-selling fall adventures feature Luxury Hotels in destinations such as Croatia, Italy and Portugal. These trips pair properties known for exceptional service, beautiful settings and impressive amenities with active exploration of the local culture and natural landscapes during a less crowded time of year:

Prime Leaf-Peeping Time

For many travelers, the arrival of fall is more than a change in seasons, it's a reason to travel. In the US and Canada, the Northeast, Carolinas and Quebec offer standout fall foliage, local harvest traditions and classic autumn scenery. Some of the best Backroads trips for fall foliage include:

Cool Nights & Northern Lights

In Northern Europe, the season brings cool nights, dramatic landscapes and comfortable conditions for outdoor activities, along with the chance to see the northern lights in Backroads destinations like Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland. Backroads offers Northern Lights Hiking & Walking Tours for Couples, Friends & Solos, Families with Teens & 20s as well as departures in its Women's Adventures collection.

Down Under: Australia & New Zealand

November Down Under is springtime; an ideal time to explore Australia and New Zealand, with everything from alpine hikes in crisp mountain air to beach walks along rugged coastlines and explorations of the Southern Hemisphere's lush wild landscapes. Backroads trips to New Zealand's South Island and Australia's Tasmania are among its most popular during the month.

Private Small Group Travel

Fall is one of the best times to explore Europe with family and friends, thanks to milder weather, fewer crowds and a wide range of Private Trip options. Travelers can make any Backroads itinerary exclusive to their group and choose from dozens of departures in Greece, Italy and Spain, along with other regions this season. For groups with fewer than 12 guests, Backroads Small Group Savings offer added value, with fall departures still available for booking, as well as 2027 trips.

Shoulder season is an ideal time to join a Backroads adventure, but active travel is rewarding year-round. While many travelers are increasingly choosing spring and fall departures for milder weather and other benefits, every Backroads trip is designed with flexibility in mind. Our Trip Leaders continually adapt itineraries to local conditions, whether that means starting the day's activities earlier, selecting a less exposed route or trail or making other adjustments like more pool time to ensure guests stay comfortable and can make the most of their experience, regardless of the season.

For more information on Backroads' adventures, visit http://www.backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

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About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for more than 46 years. Backroads' active adventures highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens and Teens & 20s. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder

[email protected]

510-292-2753

SOURCE Backroads