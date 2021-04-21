Backstage at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, to be held on Sunday, April 25th, will be illuminated by Glamcor professional lighting equipment.

Grayson and his team of artists will be prepping the stars under the glow of the GLAMCOR ELITE X and the GLAMCOR MULTIMEDIA X.

The GLAMCOR ELITE X ($255) is beloved by beauty professionals for its bright LED lights with five dimmable stages. The LEDs don't give off heat, so the stars won't sweat off their touchups (except, perhaps, from nerves). At just 4.5lbs, the light is also favored for its portability, quick and easy assembly, and two flexible arms.

The GLAMCOR MULTIMEDIA X ($370), an LED multimedia light kit, is perfect for precise makeup applications that will give the artists the freedom to see the looks at multiple color temperatures and levels of brightness with a touch of the remote control. This setup is a content creator's dream, thanks to its universal phone clip and Bluetooth selfie function, plus a USB fast-charging port, so presenters can juice up for some backstage selfies.

To watch the Oscars, tune in to ABC at 8pm EST on Sunday, April 25th. It's gonna be lit.

