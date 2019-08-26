Backstage Networks Names Bridget M. Findlay as Director of Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstage Networks (BSN), the leading provider of Internet services for live events, has named Bridget M. Findlay as the company's new Director of Operations.

In her new role, Findlay is responsible for managing BSN's day-to-day operational functions and developing and implementing best practices from back office through post-event, as well as onsite project management at select large and complex events. Findlay will be managing BSN's engineering team as well as relationships with various BSN partners and vendors.

"Bridget has extensive experience in telecommunications, complex data networks as well as project and operations management," said Dave Bauman, CEO, BSN. "Her combined skillset will be a great asset to BSN as we continue to experience rapid growth and expansion."

As a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Findlay most recently served as Director of Network Engineering for Entouch Systems, a triple-play provider based in Houston. Her previous experience to that includes Supervisor of Access Engineering for Frontier Communications, Technology, Engineering and Service Delivery management positions with Netwolves as well as various roles with Verizon, including External Communications Manager, Project Manager and Network Operations Manager. Findlay holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of Phoenix, Tampa, Fla.

