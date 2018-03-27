Backstage Networks Names Steven Wells as Technology Project Manager

"We are very pleased to bring Steven on board," said Dave Bauman, CEO of Backstage Networks. "His in-depth experience with both live event IT and project management make him a natural for this role. In addition, his mastery of logistics and understanding of network infrastructure will be tremendous assets and help to elevate the service we bring to event production for our clients."

Prior to joining Backstage Networks, Wells served as Event Technology Project Manager at Ovation Events, where he developed implementation plans for event technology systems and worked with sales to define project deliverables. Wells has worked on a number of notable corporate events and festivals, including Lollapalooza, Salesforce's Dreamforce conference, NVIDIA's GTC conference and the Amazon Fire TV Launch.

The addition of Wells demonstrates the company's dedication to providing top level customer service along with superior knowledge and delivery of event technology services.

For more than 20 years, Backstage Networks has been the premium provider of information technology and telecommunications services for live events. Specializing in WiFi and network infrastructure for the most challenging environments, Backstage has experience servicing music festivals, large global tours, eSports events, corporate events and more. Based in Tampa, Fla., the company has locations in cities across the nation, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Boston, Chicago and New York.

