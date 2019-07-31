Backstage Networks Offers Temporary High-Speed Event Internet Access with No Contracts at Numerous Lit Venues

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstage Networks (BSN), the leading provider of Internet services for live events, today announced that it is uniquely positioned to provide ultra-reliable temporary high-speed event Internet access at numerous lit (or on-net) stadiums, conference centers and other large-capacity venues across the globe.

Through BSN's extensive wholesale Internet and service provider partnerships, live events are ensured temporary high-speed event Internet access that is installed quickly and with no term commitment, regardless of the need, whether for one day, one week or one month. BSN can even provide similar services for venues that are not lit anywhere in the world.

Among the lit venues in the U.S. alone are nearly all NFL stadiums, 29 MLB stadiums, 17 NHL and 30 NBA arenas, 4 WBNA venues, 20 MLS stadiums, over a dozen college sporting arenas and several other entertainment venues.

For a full list of lit venues supported by Backstage Networks, click here: https://bit.ly/2K2XC9W

One of the biggest unforeseen obstacles that live events run into is that most carriers will not agree to day-to-day, much less month-to-month, temporary high-speed event Internet service. They typically require term contracts that range from one year to as long as three years support a high-speed circuit. In many instances, the venue might have existing Internet and will charge a premium for that service which is far more expensive than bringing in a BSN temporary circuit.

"A typical event service provider will most likely go through a retail channel instead of BSN's more advantageous wholesale and/or service provider approach that's linked to our relationships with every major carrier in the U.S.," said Dave Bauman, CEO, BSN, whose company has more than 25 years of telecommunications experience and founded one of the very first commercial ISPs in the Midwest back in 1994.

"For example, rather than facing a two-year $31,200 commitment for a 100 Mb fiber circuit at $1,300 per month, BSN can provide live event temporary high-speed event Internet access at a fraction of that cost for much shorter time periods," Bauman explained.

About Backstage Networks

Backstage Networks (BSN) provides its clients live event technology and WiFi services for the highest profile, dynamic and demanding environments including music festivals, large global tours, esports events, trade shows, hackathons, brand activations and more. Visit the BSN website at https://www.bsnlive.com/.

Contact:

Dave Bauman

dave@bsnlive.com

813-694-2001

SOURCE Backstage Networks

Related Links

https://www.bsnlive.com/

