Backstop Announces Integration of Morningstar Ratings, Performance and Reference Data into its RMS Platform

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstop Solutions Group, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors, today announced the addition of Morningstar's ratings, performance and reference data for mutual funds, ETFs and SMAs to its Backstop Research Management Software (RMS). This integration brings data from one of the industry's leading third-party research providers into Backstop to support allocator research and due diligence processes.

When institutional investors evaluate potential managers, they often compare their own proprietary research and data to that of a trusted provider, such as Morningstar. To date, that process has required navigating back and forth between their own stored data and that of the third-party provider, creating friction in the research management workflow. This integration streamlines the process.

Bringing Morningstar data into the Backstop platform allows Backstop clients to link the vehicles they are researching to the Morningstar database. Once that happens, periodic performance automatically feeds into Backstop, and Morningstar rankings, AUM, categorizations, asset allocation, holdings, and exposures become available as fields that users can bring into reports and view in one place.

"The integration of Morningstar data empowers Backstop users to supercharge their research process. Now, they can see Morningstar research and ratings side by side with their own independent assessments in a single screen inside their Backstop RMS. With the full picture of relevant insights at their fingertips, when they need it, they can make the best-informed investment decisions," said Backstop's Mike Kurze, Director of Product - Capital Lifecycle.

Because every minute matters, Backstop's mission is to help the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time-consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that's critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms. For more information, please visit www.BackstopSolutions.com.

