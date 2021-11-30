Backstop BarclayHedge Names Benjamin Crawford Vice President and Head of Research

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an eye on new product development, Backstop Solutions Group, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors, today announced that Benjamin (Ben) Crawford is being promoted to Vice President and Head of Research at BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions, effective immediately. Sol Waksman, who founded BarclayHedge in 1985, remains President while stepping back from day-to-day operations.

Benjamin Crawford VP Head of Research

Crawford previously served as Senior Product Manager, Quantitative Analytics at the company for nearly six years, where he played a significant role in coordinating product management, business and engineering teams, while developing the Backstop product roadmap in portfolio monitoring, performance reporting and analytics.

"For its 36+ years of operation, BarclayHedge has always punched above its weight—a fact borne of its people's resourcefulness, passion and professional integrity. Bringing Ben onto this team was a natural choice. He exemplifies the organization's virtues and also brings to bear outstanding financial sophistication, great vision and a stellar product development track record," said Clint Coghill, CEO and Co-Founder, Backstop Solutions Group.

"It's exciting to take the helm at BarclayHedge in an era so rife with opportunity. Never before has our hunger for data been as deep, diverse or pervasive as it is today and I suspect that the expansion of this universe isn't near slowing down," observed Crawford. "My enthusiasm is also rooted in the kinds of opportunities I see on the horizon for BarclayHedge. The on-going sea change in public opinion and heightening regulatory scrutiny is creating disruptive opportunities for data providers and calculation houses who, like BarclayHedge, have integrity, expertise and independence as their stock in trade."

Crawford, who joined Backstop in 2015, has more than 15 years' experience in management consulting and product management in the financial services industry. He received his bachelor's degree in political science and government from Miami University and his MBA from the University of California, Davis. Crawford is a CFA charter holder and member of the Chicago CFA Society.

About Backstop Solutions Group, LLC

Backstop's mission is to help the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time-consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that is critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms. For more information, please visit www.BackstopSolutions.com .

BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop, currently maintains data on more than 6,900 hedge funds, funds of funds and CTAs. The BarclayHedge Indices are utilized by institutional investors, brokerage firms and private banks worldwide as performance benchmarks for the hedge fund and managed futures industries.

Media Contact:

Maryling Yu

312-277-1189

[email protected]

SOURCE Backstop Solutions Group