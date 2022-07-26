Backstop Solutions Appoints Michael Neuman as the Firm's First Chief Information Security Officer

Neuman will promote a culture of strong information security and compliance

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstop Solutions Group, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors, today announced the appointment of Michael Neuman as the company's first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

As CISO, Neuman will lead Backstop's efforts in elevating compliance standards internally, and providing strategic counsel to Backstop's clients to help them better adhere to security by design principles across their organizations. Neuman will also be responsible for the areas of privacy and trust, helping to expand Backstop's expertise in these evolving areas of regulation and compliance.

Neuman previously served as Vice President, Information Security at Backstop, where he played a significant role in providing the highest level of security and assurance to protect client data, including creating a process driven approach to work towards achieving FedRAMP certification. Under Neuman's leadership, Backstop also achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification. Completing the rigorous process to be awarded SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates Backstop's continued dedication to being an industry-leading provider in upholding the highest standards of information security.

"As a technology-forward company operating in a highly regulated industry, we've always believed that demonstrating effective information security and cybersecurity practices to our clients is a necessity, not a 'nice to have,'" said Kim Greuling, CTO of Backstop Solutions. "As part of acting on that commitment, we're thrilled to hand the reins to Michael as our first in-house CISO to help us drive a more holistic strategy to effectively protect our own business as well as the critical data of our clients."

"I am excited by the opportunity to become Backstop's first CISO," said Neuman. "I look forward to working alongside the executive management team to advance our data security and privacy practices in service of our clients."

Neuman, who joined Backstop in 2015, has more than 25 years of experience in technology and security. He received an MS in Communications System Management from Northwestern University and a BA in history and political science from Purdue University.

