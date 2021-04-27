Backstop Solutions Group Acquires CRM Asset Management Software Provider Protrak International

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstop Solutions Group, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors, today announced the acquisition of ProTrak International, a leading provider of a client relationship management (CRM) solution tailored specifically to the needs of asset managers.

ProTrak has served the investment sector since 1988, meeting the need for investment professionals, such as hedge funds, institutional investment managers, private equity firms and family offices to customize and monitor communication with diverse segments of their markets.

"With technology shifting increasingly toward cloud-based deployments, ProTrak required a major investment in technology and infrastructure to support this type of platform. It made sense to seek a partner like Backstop, who was already grounded in this area. Their cloud-based, laser-focused functionality is geared toward asset management clients similar to ours. In addition, Backstop offers capabilities beyond what ProTrak could offer, and delivers a high ROI that makes each client's Backstop platform a valuable investment," said Simon Koziel, President and Founder, ProTrak International.

"We are delighted to welcome the ProTrak clients and team to the Backstop family. Already, a number of ProTrak clients have migrated to Backstop, citing our modern user interface, portal and high levels of cybersecurity as valuable product features. Additionally, clients appreciated the smooth end-to-end migration. Backstop Solutions is committed to a high level of customer service, which, we believe, together with the increased functionality of our core products, will provide a winning solution for ProTrak's clients, should they choose to migrate to our platform," said Clint Coghill, CEO and Chairman, Backstop Solutions Group.

