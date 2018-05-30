Backstop Solutions Group Appoints Head of Global Sales

CHICAGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstop Solutions Group, a leading provider of cloud-based productivity solutions for consulting firms, pensions, private equity firms and other institutional investment firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Wells as Senior Vice President, Global Sales. She will lead Backstop's sales efforts, as well as join Backstop's Executive Management Committee, allowing her to also contribute significantly to the strategic direction of the firm.

Wells brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and management, most recently as senior vice president of sales at Market Track, where she helped notable brands maximize profitability with actionable data and insights. She also held leadership roles at Microsoft, Xerox, Oracle, National Data Corporation and Gartner. Her expertise in SaaS and data management platforms will strengthen Backstop's ability to help clients navigate all manner of industry changes, including the ever-increasing demands for transparency, ever-rising amounts of data, and ever-shifting regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy landscapes, leading to even greater customer success in the future.

"After a long search, we are thrilled to welcome Nancy to the team to lead our global sales efforts," said Clint Coghill, CEO of Backstop. "Nancy joins us at a pivotal stage in our evolution and will help position us for continued growth. Her decades of experience and focus on solving business problems with technology indicated to us that she was the right fit not only to lead our global sales, but also to contribute positively to the direction and culture of Backstop overall."

"The role of sales in an organization is, of course, to expand the business, and by doing so, we can bring greater efficiency to our clients and the institutional investment industry overall," said Wells. "As experts on Backstop's suite of solutions, we have the power to recommend meaningful solutions to problems, using technology to effect change. I am delighted to join Backstop and look forward to what the future holds."

Effective immediately, Wells will be based out of Backstop's New York office.

About Backstop Solutions Group

Because every minute matters, Backstop's mission is to help the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time-consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that's critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity firms, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms. For more information, visit www.backstopsolutions.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

