Backstop Solutions Group Appoints Paul Bonessi to Lead Backstop Accounting Product Line

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstop Solutions Group , the leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors, has today announced the hire of Paul Bonessi as Vice President of Backstop Accounting. Bonessi will be based in the company's Burlingame, CA location and will join Backstop as a contributing leader with expertise in business development and investment management. In his new role, Bonessi will be responsible for the Backstop Accounting portion of the Backstop platform, including client relationship management, product management and the go-forward strategy.

"We are excited to gain Paul's perspective and extensive experience as a prominent product leader who is also a passionate and creative client advocate," said Clint Coghill, CEO, Backstop Solutions Group. "He has deep domain experience, having led strategic efforts for asset managers, institutional investors and innovative fintech companies. He is known for building and strengthening team environments and will be key in navigating the path forward for Backstop's Accounting product line during this exciting time of growth."

Prior to joining Backstop, Bonessi served as business architect for a cryptocurrency start-up purpose-built to custody digital assets for institutional investors. He has also previously held product management positions at Ivy Asset Management and Pertrac Financial Solutions, and consulted on various strategic initiatives for large asset managers and hedge funds including Franklin Templeton Investments and Angelo Gordon & Co. His prior experience includes sell-side roles at JPMorgan Chase and the market data company, Telerate.

"At such an exciting time of growth for the company, I am thrilled to lead and define the future of the Backstop Accounting product line of investor and portfolio accounting software," said Bonessi. "While prioritizing the client experience of those who are using Backstop Accounting today, we'll also look to foster future expansion and innovation in order to best serve our users in this ever-evolving business climate."

Bonessi's hire comes on the heels of an outstanding 2018 for Backstop, a year in which the company garnered industry awards, grew its client base, released more product capabilities than ever before, hired key executives, and appointed new board members following its $20 million funding round and acquisition of BarclayHedge.

About Backstop Solutions Group

Backstop's mission is to help the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time-consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that's critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms.

